The San Luis man charged in connection to pulling a knife on a woman during a domestic dispute has been sentenced to a combined 31 and a half years in prison.
Marcos Rubio Diaz was given 21 years for attempted 1st-degree murder per domestic violence and 10-1/2 years for kidnapping per domestic violence.
Superior Court Judge Darci Weede also gave him credit for 521 days that he has already served in custody and ordered that both sentences were to be served consecutively.
In imposing the sentences during a hearing Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court Judge Weede explained that they were appropriate in length due to the three aggravating factors in the case, which were: the offense involved serious bodily harm, was committed in the presence of minors, and was done in a particularly heinous manner.
Diaz, who was represented by attorney Jose Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, pleaded guilty to the offenses in a plea bargain with prosecutors back on Nov. 29, 2022.
In return for his guilty plea, 18 other charges against him were dropped.
The incident happened in August 2021 at a home in the 1000 block of Washington Lane.
According to San Luis police, when officers arrived on scene, they noticed a broken window at the home and heard a woman yelling.
Officers saw a man inside the residence holding a knife and a woman who had what appeared to be visible knife wounds on her body.
When officers ordered Diaz to drop the knife, he complied with their verbal command and was immediately arrested.
The woman was treated on scene by officers and paramedics from the San Luis Fire Department before being transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further care.