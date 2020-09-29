The 33-year-old man arrested last week after Yuma police say he rammed multiple patrol cars and ran from officers was formally arraigned in Yuma Justice Court on Monday.
Vicente Enriquez was informed that two criminal complaints had been filed against him, charging him with a combined five felony offenses.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, Enriquez was told that he had been charged with one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement in one of the complaints.
The second complaint charged Enriquez with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement and one count of criminal damage.
After Enriquez informed the court that he would be hiring his own attorney, Judge Stewart scheduled his next court appearance – a preliminary hearing – for 4 p.m. Oct. 14.
Enriquez remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on bonds of $15,000 and $50,000.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 9:54 p.m. Wednesday officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Enriquez in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box at 151 W. 16th St.
Enriquez immediately drove his vehicle in reverse, ramming an occupied police vehicle. He then allegedly drove forward and struck a second police vehicle.
While trying to leave the Jack in the Box parking lot, Enriquez’s vehicle hit a curb, causing it to become disabled.
Once his car became disabled, police said, Enriquez fled on foot and was caught after a short foot pursuit in the area of 16th Street and 4th Avenue.
Due to the investigation of the incident, 16th Street was temporarily closed between 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue.
YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to contact them at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
