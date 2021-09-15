The man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife in the back of the head during a domestic dispute was sentenced Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
In handing down the sentence, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey gave Mark Antonio Villicana five years in prison with credit for 61 day previously served in custody for aggravated assault per domestic violence.
Villicana, who was represented by attorney Michael Donovan, pled guilty to the offense in a plea agreement in August.
Judge Kinsey also cited Villicana’s lack of criminal history as a “mitigating factor” as the reason for giving him the minimum sentence available.
While Villicana was also ordered to pay more than $8,500 in restitution, Smith asked the court to retain jurisdiction over the matter, explaining that he has no receipts and as such has not been able to verify if the amount is correct.
Judge Kinsey granted the request.
Smith also wanted to note for the record that his client is on medication for high blood pressure and the jail has only given him two pills since he was taken into custody late last month.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 13, 2018, at about 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 10100 block of South Typhoon Avenue in the Foothills.
Upon arrival, deputies spoke to Villacana, who allegedly told them he had shot his wife. She was found in the garage of the home with a single gunshot wound to the head.
She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
