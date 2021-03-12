Admitting that he started a fire in his own apartment, Joaquin Murrieta accepted a plea agreement on Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Appearing from the county jail by video, Murrieta replied “guilty” when asked by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson how he pleaded to the charge of arson of an occupied structure.
In explaining the terms of the plea agreement to him, Nelson told Murrieta that the offense carried a prison sentence ranging from 3 to 12-1/2 years in prison, with the presumptive sentence being 5 years.
Probation was also available.
He added, however, that it also contained a stipulation that he be screened for the Superior Court’s mental health program, and if accepted, he must successfully complete it.
If not, Judge Nelson continued, he would be sentenced to five years in prison.
In return for Murrieta’s guilty plea, a charge of criminal damage against him was dismissed. He is being represented by attorney Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office.
After taking him through the change of plea, Judge Nelson also explained that the stipulation was not binding on the court, and he could choose not to accept them.
If that were to happen, he continued, Murrieta would have the opportunity to withdraw from the plea deal and present it to another judge, or have his case proceed to trial.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on April 8.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 11:37 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, officers responded to a fire at West Bluff Manor, located at 1280 W. 24th St.
Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department were already on scene.and had just extinguished a fire they found burning in the bedroom of apartment 35.
The residents of several adjacent apartments had been evacuated as well. There were no reported injuries.
Although the fire was stopped before it spread to other units in the building, the apartment sustained smoke damage.
The adjoining apartments were able to be reoccupied and fire investigators determined the occupant of the apartment intentionally set the fire.
At approximately 12:45 p.m., Murrieta was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage
