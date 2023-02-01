A 47-year-old man arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of two men made his initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court Tuesday afternoon.
When Guadalupe Pelayo appeared before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart, he was informed that he was being held on two felony counts of 1st-degree murder.
“I have found there is probable cause to detain,” Judge Stewart said. “It does not mean you are guilty. You are presumed innocent.”
Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department at approximately 8:24 p.m. Monday in connection to a double homicide that happened earlier that same morning in downtown Yuma.
According to Yuma police, officers responded to the 100 block of East 1st Street at about 1:21 a.m. to a report of shots fired.
Upon their arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.
The men have been identified as 41-year-old Francisco Lopez, who was pronounced deceased at the scene and 35-year-old Luis Navarrete,who was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
Judge Stewart also informed Pelayo that the Yuma County Attorney’s Office now had two days to determine whether to file a complaint against him, charging him with any of the offenses.
If no complaint is filed, he will be released, Judge Stewart continued. However, if a complaint was filed, he will be provided with a copy of it when he returns to court on Thursday for his arraignment.
In addition to assigning Pelayo a court appointed attorney to represent Pelayo, Judge Stewart also set his bail as a $2 million cash-only bond.