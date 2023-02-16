The man charged in connection to a vehicle pursuit that ended when he crashed into a brick wall to avoid being hit by a semi-truck will be sentenced to prison and serve a term of probation afterward under the terms of the three plea agreements he has accepted.
Antonio Gutierrez-Ceballos, who is represented by attorney Richard Edgar, changed his previously entered not guilty pleas Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court before Superior Court Judge David Haws.
In doing so, he instead pleaded guilty to one amended count of possession of a dangerous drug and two counts of theft of means of transportation.
In explaining the plea agreements, Judge Haws informed Gutierrez-Ceballos that he will be sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison for the possession of a dangerous drug charge.
As for the theft of means of transportation charges, he will receive a term of probation for one of them and 3-1/2 years in prison for the other one, Judge Haws continued.
Additionally, all of the sentences are to be served consecutively.
In return for Gutierrez-Ceballos’ no contest pleas, the remaining charges in those three cases against him will be dismissed.
Four other cases against him are also being dismissed as part of a global resolution.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on March 15.
Edgar represents Gutierrez-Ceballos in three of the cases, while attorney Michael Donovan and attorney Kelly Smith have the other four.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened in April 2022 in the 9600 block of East 36th Lane, when officers located a stolen Chevy Silverado that had been used earlier in the week in an armed robbery.
The vehicle was then tracked to the 11000 block of South Avenue 9E with the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) and the Department of Public Safety’s Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force (AVTTF).
The vehicle was being driven by Gutierrez-Ceballos, who was a suspect in the March 28 armed robbery at Walmart, 8151 E. 32nd St.
When officers approached the vehicle, Gutierrez-Ceballos allegedly attempted to hit a GITTEM detective with the vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, prompting Yuma police officers to give chase.
The pursuit ended in the 3500 block of East 32nd Street, which is where the crash happened. Gutierrez-Ceballos was taken into custody and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for non-life–threatening injuries.
He was treated and released from Yuma Regional Medical Center and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on numerous felony offenses. It was discovered that Gutierrez-Ceballos was also wanted for multiple felony warrants.
In the Walmart incident, the initial investigation revealed a man entered the business, selected items and attempted to leave the store without paying.
When confronted by loss prevention associates from the store, the suspect dropped the items and displayed a handgun.
The suspect then fled the scene in a Chevy Silverado, which had been stolen in California, that was waiting in the parking lot.
The loss prevention associate knew the suspect to be Gutierrez-Ceballos and gave the information to officers on scene.