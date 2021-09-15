A Mexican national who was apprehended by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in federal prison.
Valentin Deltoro-Pena was convicted of reentry of a removed alien on Sept. 7 and will be returned to his country of origin after he serves his sentence.
An aggravated felon, Deltoro-Pena was apprehended by Border Patrol agents from the Wellton station on May 25.
He was in a group with nine other migrants who were caught approximately 40 miles southeast of Tacna after they had entered the country illegally.
Deltoro-Pena was also convicted in 2020 in Tennessee for aggravated assault and subsequently sentenced to three years in prison.
On May 24, Wellton station agents also apprehended a group of three migrants on the west side of the Cabeza Prieta Wildlife Refuge.
One of the migrants was identified as Hugo Zazueta-Garcia, an aggravated felon who was charged and convicted in Maricopa County in 2017 for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Both men have previous removals from the U.S. Zazueta-Garcia has not been sentenced yet but is also facing time in prison.