Yuma police called off the search of a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon when officers were unable to locate a male suspect who had warrants out for his arrest.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, the incident happened at approximately 12:41 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and 12th Street.
Franklin said officers had the man under surveillance and had followed him to the location, when he suddenly stopped his car and fled on foot.
Officers, with the assistance of a helicopter from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, immediately set up a perimeter and began canvassing the neighborhood.
The man, however, was able to get away.
“Officers went door-to-door looking for the subject but did not locate him,” Franklin said.
While the man had both a felony and misdemeanor warrant, his name was not released.
The search was called off at around 4 p.m.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert