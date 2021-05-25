Yuma police are investigating an incident that left a man severely injured from a gunshot wound Sunday evening.
According to Lt. Robert Conley, at approximately 7 p.m. officers responded to 1910 S. Avenue A for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene they found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
The man, whose name is not being released because he is a victim, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with a severe injury.
A Somerton resident, the injured man was visiting the residence when several shots were fired, one of which struck him.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
