A 41-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.

According to Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, the incident happened at approximately 3:06 a.m., with officers responding to a report of an aggravated shooting in the 1200 block of West 16th Street.

