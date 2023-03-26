A 41-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.
According to Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, the incident happened at approximately 3:06 a.m., with officers responding to a report of an aggravated shooting in the 1200 block of West 16th Street.
The investigation revealed that the man was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot at the location when another unknown vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside it began shooting at him.
“The victim fled the parking lot in his vehicle, with the suspect vehicle chasing him,” Sgt. Franklin said.
The man eventually pulled over in the area of 16th Street and Dora Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found the man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, being helped by another person.
He was then transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury. His vehicle had also been damaged by several gunshots.
There is no suspect information at this time and the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928- 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Information that leads to an arrest may be worth up to a $1,000 cash reward.