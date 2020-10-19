A 31-year-old man who was wounded after shooting at Yuma police officers on Saturday is currently in a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition
According to Public Affairs Officer Ashley McCleney, the encounter happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. in the area of Interstate 8 and Avenue 8E.
The man, whose name has not been released yet, was armed with a handgun.
Due to the investigation into the incident, Interstate 8 was temporarily closed with the assistance from multiple other law enforcement agencies.
It didn’t reopen until sometime around 11 p.m.
Sgt. Lori Franklin added that the officers involved in the incident were uninjured and have been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.
No additional information has been released at this time.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
