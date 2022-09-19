One World. One Week. One Festival.
The Yuma County Library District (YCLD) is locally presenting the Manhattan Short Film Festival for another year. This Thursday, Sept. 22. at 7 p.m. in the Historic Yuma Theatre, located at 254 Main St., film lovers will be treated to ten short films with the chance to vote for their favorite!
The event is free to attend and each short film is 19 minutes long or under. With light refreshments available for purchase at the concession, attendees will be able to munch on popcorn as they participate in a worldwide film fest.
“Manhattan Short is one of YCLD’s favorite events to host,” YCLD Community Relations Manager Sarah Wisdom said. “Yuma has quite a few film buffs, and people are really excited to participate in this worldwide festival.
“After enjoying the films, cast a vote for your favorite movie and actor. We tally Yuma’s votes and send them to headquarters in Manhattan, where they are included with votes from audiences all over the world. Winners will be announced online on October 3rd.”
This festival was established in 1998. According to YCLD, the Manhattan Short receives over 1,600 short film entries from 75 countries a year. Nine to 10 of the entries are selected as finalists and are packaged and distributed to participating venues across the globe.
For one week, over 100,000 film lovers will gather in over 400 cinemas, universities and museums to view and vote on the films. The film with the most votes will be declared the winner of the 2022 festival.
Yumans were able to participate in this tradition last year and the turnout was reportedly high. Although it’s unknown which short film was most favored by Yuma, “Archibald’s Syndrome” from France was the gold medal winner for 2021.
Past finalists sometimes become nominated and win Oscars in the short film category, so Yuma cinephiles who want to have a say, take note!
