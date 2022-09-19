Historic Yuma Theatre
Buy Now

The Historic Yuma Theatre has long been a popular venue for screening films of all sorts.

 Photo By Sisko J. Stargazer

One World. One Week. One Festival.

The Yuma County Library District (YCLD) is locally presenting the Manhattan Short Film Festival for another year. This Thursday, Sept. 22. at 7 p.m. in the Historic Yuma Theatre, located at 254 Main St., film lovers will be treated to ten short films with the chance to vote for their favorite!

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you