Crane School District families seeking further insight or clarification on instructional modes, protective protocols and other particulars for the upcoming school year can find them in the district’s 19-page Return to School Guidance Manual, accessible at craneschools.org/fall20201.aspx.
As previously communicated by the district, Crane students will begin the fall semester remotely on July 30, returning to in-person learning on Aug. 17 or when state and federal healthcare professionals and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey deem it “safe and prudent to return to in-person instruction in physical class spaces.”
If families wish to continue with remote learning following the in-person return date, they have the option to learn via the Crane iLearning Academy (an Arizona Online Instruction program) or remotely through a designated school, pending the principal’s approval.
The manual outlines the expectations for each instructional mode, including attendance and homework completion.
FACE MASKS REQUIRED
Upon returning to in-person learning, face masks will be required at all times except when eating breakfast and lunch and in classrooms when the 6-foot physical distance can be maintained.
Exemptions will apply to students who have a physical disability that prevents them from putting on, comfortably wearing and removing a face covering; to students who are deaf or hard of hearing and communicate through mouth and facial movements, unless a clear face covering is provided; and to students advised by a medical, legal or behavioral health professional that wearing a face mask may pose a risk to them.
All staff and students will undergo daily health screenings as well, according to the manual.
PROTOCOL FOR POSITIVE SYMPTOMS
Upon their return to in-person learning, students and staff who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 and/or test positive for the virus will not be allowed to return to campus until receiving district approval in one of three scenarios.
In Scenario I, individuals need to have been fever-free for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and show observable improvement in respiratory symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath. At least 10 days need to have passed since the initial symptoms were exhibited.
In Scenario II, an individual’s fever needs to be resolved and symptoms improved just as in Scenario I, in addition to receiving negative test results from an FDA-authorized COVID-19 molecular assay.
In Scenario III, at least 10 days need to have passed since positive results were received from the individual’s initial COVID-19 diagnostic test, assuming they have not developed further symptoms, unless negative results from an FDA-authorized COVID-19 molecular assay are produced.
According to the manual, any additional updates to plans and protocols will be made in accordance with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), executive orders issued by Gov. Doug Ducey and decisions made by the district’s governing board and administrators.
In addition to the district’s mass-messaging system, updates are routinely posted to all Crane social media platforms as well as craneschools.org.
“As a district, we’ve done our best to provide options that align with state and federal safety guidelines while simultaneously serving the needs of our students,” wrote Superintendent Laurie Doering. “We’ve been diligent in listening to educational stakeholders, weighing the feasibility and safety of the various instructional models and providing parents with the opportunity to select a learning modality that will suit their individual family needs. We will continue to work on how to bring our students and staff back into the classroom in the safest way possible.”