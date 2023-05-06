PHOENIX – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is aggressively expanding a “virtual wall” of border surveillance towers in the Southwest, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which is mapping the locations of each tower along America’s southern border.

“We started creating our own map, and it became clear that this would be a useful resource for other people, including journalists, researchers, advocates and humanitarian workers,” said Dave Maass, director of investigations at the foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting civil liberties in the digital age.

