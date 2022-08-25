ypg employee

Marcus Giddings

 photo By ANA HENDERSON/U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUND

Yuma Test Center (YTC) leadership recently named Marcus Giddings the Mission Employee of the Third Quarter for his work as a test officer in combat systems.

“I was excited when I first heard about it. I put in a lot of hard work while we were testing and to be selected for this is an honor because I know the work that I am putting in really has an impact on what we are doing out here.”

