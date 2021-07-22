Marcus Pool hosts “Lilo and Stitch’ screening on Friday

Yuma will offer another free Dive-In Movie Night at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Marcus Pool, 545 W. 5th St. Friday’s movie will be “Lilo and Stitch.”
Gates open at 8 p.m. Space is limited to the first 200 guests. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and drink. Concession stands will not be open. Alcoholic beverages and glass bottles or containers are not allowed.
Both competitive and leisure pools will be open. Moviegoers can bring U.S. Coast Guard-approved flotation devices and pool noodles. No rafts/tubes allowed.