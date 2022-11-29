PHOENIX – Maricopa County supervisors voted Monday to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election despite a parade of witnesses who accused them of everything from corruption to being traitors.

The unanimous vote by the board of four Republicans and one Democrat came after they said they remain convinced that the results reported were accurate. Those results helped provide the winning margin for several statewide candidates, including Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Katie Hobbs.

