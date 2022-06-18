Following the deaths of nine Marines and the loss of four aircraft within the past six months, the assistant commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps announced that all of its aviation units will be conducting planned one-day safety stand-downs.
In a message sent to all Marine Aircraft Wings (MAW) units via the Marine Corps safety management system on Monday, Gen. Eric M. Smith ordered that the day-long stand-downs must be conducted between June 21 and July 1.
“Now is an appropriate time to take a day to conduct a safety stand-down, review best practices, and focus on areas where we can improve in order to ensure our units remain capable, safe, and ready,” the order by Smith read.
The announcement follows a similar one-day in duration “safety pause” initiated by the U.S. Navy for its aviation units worldwide on Monday.
Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS Yuma) is home to four squadrons of F-35B Lightning II fighter jets, VMFA-225 – the Vikings; VMFA-211 – the Wake Island Avengers; VMFA-214 – the Black Sheep; and VMFA-122 – the Flying Leathernecks, all of which are under the 3rd MAW.
Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1 (MAWTS-1), Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 (VMX-1) and Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401 (VMFT- 401) are also stationed at MCAS Yuma.
Maj. Mason Englehart, Director, Communication Strategy and Operations for the 3rd MAW, explained that stand-downs will be held at the group level and conducted within the given time frame so as to not interfere with previous operational commitments.
“We are doing this because this is a responsible step to refresh and review best practices and procedures so that 3rd MAW remains capable, safe and ready to deploy,” Engelhart said. “Safety is a top priority for 3d MAW.”
He explained that the stand-downs will focus on topics such as safe flight operations, standardization and combat readiness, as well as specific safety considerations for each individual squadron.
“A Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) has different safety considerations that a Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMAF), so there will be different topics of discussion for each during the stand down,” Englehart said.
The most recent fatal incident happened on June 8, when a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crashed during a training mission in Imperial County. The crash claimed the lives of five Camp Pendleton-based Marines.
There were two Marine Corps incidents in March.
On March 3, a F/A-18D Hornet from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing crashed while on a routine flight in Beaufort, S.C. Both Marines on board the jet were able to eject and were left uninjured.
Later that same month, a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey went down during a NATO training exercise in Norway, resulting in the death of four Marines assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing based in North Carolina.
Other incidents included in the list of serious mishaps include when a CH-53E Super Stallion experienced an “aviation ground mishap” on February 16, 2022, and when an F-35B experienced engine damage on January 27, 2022, during a “post-maintenance ground turn,” both happening at MCAS Yuma.
Neither of those incidents resulted in any injuries.
The sixth incident referenced took place on January 6, 2022, at New Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire, when a 4th Marine Aircraft Wing Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopter crashed on final approach during training. The two individuals on board only sustained minor injuries.
According to the Marine Corps’ Aviation Mishap Classification and Reporting requirements, a “Class A” mishap is an incident that results in $2.5 million in property damage and/or causes fatalities or injury that is equal to permanent total disability.
