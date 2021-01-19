Winter is coming to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma!
The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is based in MCAS Miramar, has announced that it is preparing for an annual training known as Winter Fury.
Held in conjunction with the 1st Marine Division (MARDIV) and Marines from the 1st Marine Logistics Group (MLG) the exercise will be conducted from Jan. 19 to Feb. 19, and will take place at training locations across Southern California, Arizona and the surrounding coastal islands.
Winter Fury is designed to test 3rd MAW’s ability to fight a “near-peer adversary using all of the aircraft within its inventory, including F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters, AH-1Z Viper gunships, UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters, F/A-18 Hornet jets, CH-53H Super Stallion transport helicopters, MV-22B Osprey tiltrotors and the KC-130J Super Hercules tankers.
During the exercise, Marines will conduct long-range strikes, deploy and support troops, transport artillery, and provide logistical support to Marines on the ground.
Additionally, the wing will work closely with the Navy to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations, including the establishment of forward arming and refueling points.
MCAS Yuma is a premier location for the training to take place due to the aerial gunnery ranges that surround it such as the Barry M. Goldwater Complex and Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range.
The air station is also home to multiple squadrons from the 3rd MAW.