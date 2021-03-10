At the request of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, six motorcycle officers from the Yuma Police Department took part in a two-day motorcycle safety training course taught by the Yamaha Champions Riding School.
Sgt. Eric Egan of the Yuma Police Department explained that the U.S. Marine Corps has mandated that all active duty personnel who ride a motorcycle on or off base have the appropriate motorcycle safety training.
In addition to completing a basic riding safety training class, they must also complete either an experienced rider training class or a sport bike rider training class.
Egan noted that MCAS Yuma reached out to YPD to ask if it would be possible to hold a sport bike rider training class on the driving track at the city’s Public Safety Training Facility and invited the motorcycle officers to attend.
It was an offer that Egan said the YPD could not turn down.
“While it is advanced training to teach Marines to be better and safer riders, the techniques being taught relate to real-world driving,” Egan said.
YPD’s motorcycle officers already receive monthly in-service training that focuses on the safe and proper use of motorcycles in the field.
While they don’t ride sport bikes, Egan said the advanced training the Marines were being taught allows YPD’s motorcycle officers to increase their skills even further.
“It also improves our riding skills beyond the normal training we receive,” Egan said.
He added that he is extremely grateful to MCAS Yuma for giving YPD’s motorcycle officers the opportunity to take part in the training.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.