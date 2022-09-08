Twice a year, Yumans notice more rumbles and booms in the sky, which signals another seven-week Weapons and Tactics Instructor course.
The Marines Corps on Wednesday briefed the City Council on the WTI course that begins this week. The training culminates Oct. 21 with a foreign evacuation operation exercise at Kiwanis Park, and the public is invited to watch.
The Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma hosts the course, called Assault Support Tactics 3, every six months. The course provides students with advanced aviation training and certifies unit instructors in readiness training.
Col. Erick Purcell, squadron commander of MAWTS-1, explained that twice a year, the Marine Corps brings more than 100 aircraft out to Yuma and his squadron grows to nearly 2,000 Marines, supported by about 1,000 to 1,500 Marines out in the desert.
On Oct. 21, the students will conduct a non-combatant evacuation operation in Twentynine Palms, California, and a foreign humanitarian assistance in Yuma.
“I’ve deployed to Iraq three times, to Afghanistan three times, and what I will tell you is that the training that our helicopter and tiltrotor pilots get operating in and around the city of Yuma is invaluable,” Purcell said.
“Finding LZs (landing zones) at night in the Gaza urban areas is much harder than you might anticipate. But it’s the training opportunity that a lot of Marines don’t get. So this is a truly unique opportunity, and one that I can tell you all was hugely valuable to me in all of those deployments. So appreciate what you do. It’s critically important for us,” Purcell added.
The purpose of the WTI exercise is to provide students with realistic training for real-world missions, noted Major Zachary Behler, evolution coordinator.
He echoed Purcell in expressing how “invaluable” the training in Yuma is. “On the scale that we do it in, the environment that we do it, nowhere else am I aware where entities and assets come together in order to make something like this happen,” Behler said.
The Yuma exercise will take place over several sites, including Arizona Western College, Rolle Airfield, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Crane Middle School and Kiwanis Park.
Kiwanis Park is the focal point, typically drawing the largest spectator crowd. It includes both aviation and ground support such as security forces, medical personnel and role players. Helicopters fly in and out.
“Safety is paramount in everything,” Behler said, noting that no live or dummy ordnance will be carried on any aircraft or personnel and all pilots will abide by the Federal Aviation Administration rules.
“We’re not gonna do anything that we shouldn’t be doing,” he added.
Site commanders and firefighting teams will be at each zone. Drip pans will be placed beneath vehicles in parks and vehicle movement will be limited for grass preservation.
“There’ll be prepared for any kind of emergency that may happen with an aircraft,” Behler noted.
Afterwards, the Marines will sweep the sites to make sure they did not leave any litter or anything else behind.
“Spectators are encouraged,” Behler said. “It’s absolutely one of the best shows in town on a Friday you’re gonna get in October. So please come out, spectate. All we do is ask you to remain a safe distance outside of the fence perimeter.”
Role players and participants will be easily identified by the military uniform, glow belt or reflective glow strap.
Behler then reiterated his appreciation to Yuma for allowing the training within its city limits.
Mayor Doug Nicholls also expressed his appreciation to the military. “The community is very supportive, as you know, of the military and the base,” he said.
In particular, he pointed out the value of the real-life training given to the WTI students. “So when they go into harm’s way on our behalf, they’ve prepared. For myself, for my family and for the community, thank you very much for all you do.”