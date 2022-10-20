Another seven-week Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics Instructor course will culminate Friday with a foreign evacuation operation exercise at Kiwanis Park, and the public is invited to watch.
The Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma hosts the course, called Assault Support Tactics 3, every six months. The course provides students with advanced aviation training and certifies unit instructors in readiness training.
The Marine Corps brings more than 100 aircraft out to Yuma and the squadron grows to nearly 2,000 Marines, supported by about 1,000 to 1,500 Marines out in the desert.
On Friday, the students will conduct a non-combatant evacuation operation in Twentynine Palms, California, and a foreign humanitarian assistance in Yuma.
The purpose of the WTI exercise is to provide students with realistic training for real-world missions.
The Yuma exercise will take place over several sites, including Arizona Western College, Rolle Airfield, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Crane Middle School and Kiwanis Park.
Kiwanis Park is the focal point, typically drawing the largest spectator crowd. It includes both aviation and ground support such as security forces, medical personnel and role players. Helicopters fly in and out.
No live or dummy ordnance will be carried on any aircraft or personnel and all pilots will abide by the Federal Aviation Administration rules.
Role players and participants will be easily identified by the military uniform, glow belt or reflective glow strap.
Spectators are encouraged to attend.
“It’s absolutely one of the best shows in town on a Friday you’re gonna get in October. So please come out, spectate. All we do is ask you to remain a safe distance outside of the fence perimeter,” said Major Zachary Behler, evolution coordinator.