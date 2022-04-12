That rumbling and shaking in the sky means Yuma is in the midst of another Weapons and Tactics Instructor course.
The Marines Corps briefed the City Council on the WTI course and invited the public to watch a foreign evacuation operation exercise on Friday at Kiwanis Park.
“Spectators are encouraged,” said Maj. Zachary Behler, course coordinator.
The Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma hosts the seven-week course twice a year, in the spring and fall. The course, called Assault Support Tactics 3, provides students with advanced aviation training and certifies unit instructors in readiness training.
On Friday, Marine and sailors will take part in a noncombatant evacuation operation in an urban environment at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in 29 Palms, California, and foreign humanitarian assistance to a simulated host nation at various locations in Yuma.
No big changes are expected this year, according to Col. Steve Gillette, MAWTS-1 commanding officer.
“What we do inside the city of Yuma, specifically within the landing sites at Kiwanis Parks, Crane Middle School, Arizona Western College, it’s very similar to what we’ve been doing for the past several years,” Gillette said.
“Our relationship with AWC, which is fairly new here in the last 18 months, is very good. Lots of coordination with them, and they’re excited to have us back out in the upcoming WTI,” he added.
Behler expressed appreciation to the city for allowing the training within its city limits. “We want to extend our sincerest gratitude for the continued support year in and year out, not only for AST, for MAWTS as a whole,” he said.
On Friday, more than 30 aircraft will participate, including light utility and heavy lift helicopters. Hundreds of people, including instructors, students, roleplayers, support staff and exercise controllers, will take part in the training.
The “realistic training” prepares students for a mission they may face in the real world. In the past, Marines have participated in disaster relief efforts in the Philippines, Haiti and Nepal, and, most recently, they conducted an evacuation in Afghanistan in 2021.
“It has real-world applications, and this is world-class training in order to do it,” Behler said.
The exercise on Friday will take place over several Yuma sites, including AWC, Rolle Airfield, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Crane Middle School and Kiwanis Park.
“AWC is our newest addition to our evolution. It’s been a great success so far, and we’ve been adding more and more things as far as beefing up within that site,” Behler explained, noting that this site will see more landings this year.
At Crane Middle School, students will practice landings and evacuation of “victims” with simulated injuries, who will be transported to YRMC, treated and returned to MCAS Yuma.
Kiwanis Park is the focal point, with both aviation and ground assets, including ground support, security forces, medical personnel and role players. Helicopters will fly in and out.
“It’s also a great spectating spot,” Behler noted.
Role players will be in civilian clothes but easily identified by reflective belts around their waists or across their chests.
Behler urged spectators to follow the directions of local authorities and exercise personnel for their own safety. “Do not approach any aircraft,” he added. “Safety is a top priority.”
As such, no ordnance, live or dummy, will be carried on any aircraft or by personnel. All participants will strictly adhere to Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
“All of our air crew as well as our ground personnel will execute with the utmost professionalism,” Behler said.
The Marine Corps is closely coordinating with the city officials, including the police and fire departments, community planners and parks and recreation staff.
Every zone will also have a site commander and Marine Corps firefighting teams.
“We’ll be good stewards of the land. We know that the places we train here as far as the city limits are provided by the City of Yuma, and we greatly appreciate that so we’re going to do our best to keep it in the same condition as when we arrived there,” Behler said.
Drip pans will be placed beneath vehicles and heavy equipment, and movement by vehicles will be limited to minimize damage to the sites.
“We don’t want to rut out any of the fields so when Saturday comes around and people want to play soccer and football and everything else, that they have a good surface to play on,” Behler noted.
Afterwards, the Marines will sweep the sites to make sure they did not leave any litter or anything else behind.
Mayor Doug Nicholls said this will be the 16th exercise he observes. “This is something every six months we’re happy to be a small part of, the preparation for the men and women in the Marine Corps to do the job to protect us day to day,” he said.
“We don’t see that as a small thing. We take great pride in making sure we provide those venues. We look forward to having a good crowd out there. I don’t think we’ve ever had too much of an issue with people out there watching and participating in the level that they can, which is spectator.”