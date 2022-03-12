It had been 56 years since former Marine Corps Air Station Yuma commander Col. F.M. Luckie (ret.) and his two best friends Jerry Blackwell and Doug Walker had spent any time together.
The last time that happened was in March of 1966 in Chu Lai, Vietnam while they were serving in the U.S. Marine Corps with the C Battery, 2nd Light Anti-Aircraft Missile Battalion.
But that all changed Thursday evening when Blackwell and Walker surprised Luckie at the Olive Garden restaurant in Yuma, where he was having dinner with his wife Barbara.
“I was just ecstatic seeing the guys again,” Luckie said the following day. “It just blew my socks off.”
Making the reunion even more special is that Luckie’s 79th birthday is on Saturday. His wife even helped Walker plan it.
Walker, who lives in Oregon, said he tried to organize the reunion last year, but wasn’t able to pull it off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
He and Blackwell, who flew in from Georgia, coordinated their flights so they would meet in Phoenix on Thursday. They then flew to Yuma together and went to the restaurant to surprise Luckie.
Barbara had told Luckie that they were meeting another couple for dinner because they had prior commitments and would not be able to see him for his birthday.
While seated at their table and his wife busy on her cellphone, Luckie kept an eye out for the couple they were supposed to be meeting. He certainly never expected to see his old friends Walker and Blackwell come walking over instead.
“It was overwhelming. I was excited and nervous,” Blackwell said. “With these two guys, it’s like we are brothers.”
Walker, Blackwell and Luckie, who were radar technicians, first met at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms while training for deployment.
They shipped out to Vietnam together in August of 1965, just 18 days after Walker got married. Luckie was his best man.
Luckie was the first of the three to leave Vietnam, having been accepted to Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia. It would be several more months before Blackwell and Walker returned home.
“These two waved goodbyes to me as I headed back stateside,” Luckie said.
With the emotional reunion now behind them, the three friends plan to spend the next few days catching up on each other’s lives and talking about the time they shared together in Vietnam.
Walker added that he has known Luckie for so long that he didn’t remember which one of them was the bad influence.
The remark prompted a quick response from Luckie, who said, “I think it was you.” All three friends shared a good laugh.
While the three men have managed to stay in touch over the years, it has mostly been through phone calls, a few occasional separate visits and Christmas cards.
It is something they plan to remedy, with all three men saying they will meet again soon, and as often as possible.
“We always planned to get back together, it just took a lot longer than we thought,” Walker said.
