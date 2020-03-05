Dan Shay has always loved cars, and especially Mustangs. He has been a huge fan of Steve McQueen for many years. In 1968, McQueen starred in the movie “Bullitt,” but the real star, at least in Shay’s eyes, was a 1968 Mustang Fastback.
McQueen’s character Frank Bullitt drove the Mustang in an iconic 10-minute chase, considered by film historians to be the first in modern movie-making.
Shay was hooked. It’s no surprise then that he turned over his 1967 Mustang GTA Fastback, with an original 390-cubic-inch engine, to Rising Star Collision with instructions to transform it into a replica of the Bullitt car.
After seven months working on the project, Doug Richey of Rising Star surprised Dan and his wife Bobbi with the Bullitt clone on Feb. 27 at the Shay Oil office. The replica will be displayed at the Midnight at the Oasis Shine and Show classic car show this weekend. For more information on MATO, go to www.midnightattheoasis.net.
Richey pointed out an ironic connection between “Bullitt” and Shay. “The 10-minute iconic chase scene in and around San Francisco between the 1968 Mustang 390 Fastback and the 1968 Dodge Charger R/T changed movie-making forever. Speeds reached 124 miles per hour at one point. At the end of the chase scene, Steve McQueen in the Mustang forces the bad guys in the Charger to crash into an exploding gas station, as the Mustang skids to a stop in the dirt,” he recalled.
“I find it a bit ironic that a gas station ended up in the conclusion of the chase,” Richey added.
Shay Oil Co. has been in the gas station business since the 1930s when it opened its first station in Mobridge, South Dakota. In 1961, the company moved to Yuma, where it has grown to 20 locations in southwestern Arizona. Today the locally-owned and locally-operated company provides Chevron fuels and convenience store merchandise.
Dan Shay’s dream had been to transform his white 1967 Mustang into the highland green Bullitt Mustang. So he took his collector Mustang to the Rising Star shop at the end of July, with a Bullitt diecast model, and asked that it be turned into it.
“So began a lot of thinking, a lot of planning and a whole lot of work to create what you see before you today,” Richey said. “Dan would come by and check on the project, commenting on the progress, and how nice it was coming out.”
Finally, last Thursday, Shay was surprised with a reveal of the final transformation. “So today, we gave him his car back, radically changed into his tribute Bullitt Mustang,” Richey said.
He had no idea it would be turned over to him on that day, and family and friends had to track him down and persuade him to return to the office. He was very surprised,” he said.
“Doug did an excellent job,” Shay noted. “It looks like the original,” which he first saw in the Yuma Theatre in 1968. “I said then maybe I can’t be as cool as Steve McQueen, but maybe I can have a car as cool as that one.”
Now he does. Even the front license plate says “Bullitt.”
By the way, the original 1968 Mustang Fastback used in “Bullitt” sold in a January auction for $3.4 million.