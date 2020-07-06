After many years of trying, the Martinez Lake Fire District finally has its own fire station.
Located at the intersection of Martinez Lake Road, and North Martinez Lake Road, the fire station began its first official day of operation on Wednesday, July 1.
District Chief Philip Johnson said it will eventually be staffed by two full-time firefighters who will also be a mix of certified emergency medical technicians (EMT) or paramedics.
The Rural/Metro Fire Department will, however, continue to respond to all medical calls.
In addition to having a large base of volunteers to help supplement staffing, four reserve firefighters will also work on call shifts and fill in on day-to-day shifts.
The fire district has also recently purchased two fire engines and two command vehicles, which are kept at the station, and has plans to buy a fire boat in the future.
“We probably won’t have everything fully-operational, so we will be running on a volunteer capacity for the first month or so,” Johnson said. “We picked up our radios on Thursday and are now able to take calls.”
Johnson explained that back in 1994 the Martinez Lake Fire District built the station and contracted with Rural/Metro to sell subscriptions for fire protection services to area residents and property owners.
“Unless you live in a municipality or a development where fire protection services have been implemented, you don’t have it, so we have always been on our own out here,” Johnson said. “In Arizona It is the owner’s responsibility to provide their own in unincorporated areas.”
Under that contract Rural/Metro rented the fire station from the district and kept it staffed with personnel and equipment.
However, over the years, many of the area residents cancelled their subscriptions. With fewer customers in the area, Rural/Metro could not afford to continue providing fire service protection.
Ultimately Rural/Metro informed the fire district that it would not be renewing its contract, which meant fire district officials had to find an alternative.
“They are a subscription-based private company and have to look at how much revenue is being generated by an area and whether it is still profitable,” Johnson said. “When people stopped buying subscriptions it affected Rural/Metro’s revenue.”
After numerous meetings, the fire district ultimately decided that the best option was to implement a fire tax and use the revenue it generated to start its own station.
The Lake Martinez Fire District encompasses Fisher’s Landing Resort, the area known as Dry Camp, both old and new Pruitt City, Martinez Lake Resort, Swede’s Hill and the North Shore.
According to the U.S. Census there are 800 full-time residents in the area, although Philips thinks that number is lower.
“These are primarily vacation homes, but over the past five years we have seen the largest increase in the number of full-time residents,” Philips said.
He added that the make-up of the area has changed over the last decade as well, going from what was predominantly cabins and mostly trailers to site-built housing and custom-built homes.
“Now we have some of the most beautiful homes in the county out here,” Philips said.
It is estimated that there are between 800 to 900 pieces of property within the Martinez Lake Fire District, but only 500 of them are actually on the tax roll.
The remainder are either on state or federal land, which makes them tax exempt.
However, the property that is on the tax roll, is estimated to have about a hundred million dollars worth property value, which generates about $259,000 annually in revenue for the fire district.
“The fire district’s goal is not to burden our residents with the fire tax, but we did not have a way of starting a fire station without a source of revenue,” Johnson said. “The tax is also cheaper than the subscriptions were.”
Johnson added that back in September the district had some discussions with Rural/Metro about providing fire coverage that would be paid for with the revenue generated from the fire tax, but there were some regulations pertaining to the use of volunteers that would have made it too costly.
The fire district has also been conducting fundraisers over the past several weeks in order to raise money to purchase equipment such as axes, hoses, ladders and firefighting gear, and has collected more than $20,000 in additional revenue.
“When you buy a fire truck, it doesn’t come with the equipment it carries,” Johnson said. “So there are several thousands of dollars in additional start-up costs that go along with it, which we currently don’t have.”
As part of its fundraising, the fire district is also selling 80 computer monitors that it recently received as a donation.
The monitors, which are all 27-inch screens, and of varying brands, are being sold for $50, with all the proceeds going to the fire station.
So far the fire district has raised about $20,000 in donation over the past six weeks.
While there are a lot of older homes in the Martinez Lake area, there are places where they are also very close together, which makes it challenging for firefighters, But that isn’t their biggest problem.
The lack of access to water is, according to Philips, He explained that the only fire hydrants in the area are in a housing development that was established in 2008.
“It sounds funny because we are on a lake, but it’s true,” Philips said.
While the fire department does have the ability to pull water directly from the lake, Philips said if a fire breaks out on property that is not near the shore, the only water they have initially is the 1000 gallons each of their trucks carry.
One of the ways the fire district is looking at to potentially solve this problem is by adding water storage tanks throughout the area.
It is also in discussion with a privately-owned water company to buy a backup generator that would prevent the fire hydrants the district currently has, as well as the ones it plans to install in the future, from losing power.
Philips added that while he already has verbal mutual-aid agreements with other agencies such as the Yuma Proving Ground Fire Department, the Imperial County Fire Department, the Yuma Fire Department and Rural/Metro, he is working on getting them in writing.