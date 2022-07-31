The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider approving the fiscal year 2022-2023 tax rate, levy and budget for the Martinez Lake Road Improvement and Maintenance District.

The supervisors will also consider referring two cases against a resident to the county attorney for action in Superior Court. Development Services has opened the cases due to multiple dwelling units, junk and trash violations on the property located at 10635 E. Marble Drive.

