The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider approving the fiscal year 2022-2023 tax rate, levy and budget for the Martinez Lake Road Improvement and Maintenance District.
The supervisors will also consider referring two cases against a resident to the county attorney for action in Superior Court. Development Services has opened the cases due to multiple dwelling units, junk and trash violations on the property located at 10635 E. Marble Drive.
Board members will publicly open all bids received for construction of the Tacna Water Infrastructure System. The district engineer will then review all proposals and submit an award recommendation to the board at a special session set for Thursday, at 1 p.m.
In other action, the supervisors will consider two requests for modifications of subdivision regulations for the proposed Las Barrancas No. 2 and 928X Elite subdivisions.
The proposed Las Barrancas No. 2 is located in the vicinity of the southeast corner of County 12th Street (40th Street) and Avenue 14½E in Yuma. The proposed 928X Elite is located at the northwest corner of Avenue 4E and 43rd Street in Yuma.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and activities occurring at the border that involve or affect the county’s Health and Emergency Management departments.
In addition, Craig Sullivan, executive director of the County Supervisors Association of Arizona, will present the 2022 Legislative Report.
The supervisors will hold two hearings on rezoning requests as well as get state and federal legislative updates.
The agenda also contains the following items:
• A $3,000 award from the Arizona Companion Animal Spay/Neuter Grant Program to be used for spaying and neutering domestic animals in the unincorporated areas of the county.
• The establishment of a new Capital Improvement Project fund and budget for the Orange Grove-Rancho Mesa Verde Improvement District’s wastewater collection system. Staff is now looking for project design grant funding and the district must have an established CIP fund available for use once the district secures the funding.
• The Public Works purchase of a new 2023 Freightliner 114SD heavy haul semi-truck from West-Mark for up to $170,500.
• Settlement in the property tax appeal case of Komick Limited Partnership vs. Yuma County, et al. Komick has a concession lease with the Bureau of Land Management for the property located at 10350 E. Imperial Dam Road, commonly known as “Hidden Shores.”
• Appointment of Ian McGaughey to serve on the Arizona Counties Insurance Pool Board of Trustees and Robyn Stallworth Pouquette as the alternate trustee.
• Appointment of Jerry Cook as animal control, zoning and flood control hearing officer, from Aug. 1 through June 30, 2024.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. View the complete agenda and staff report at tinyurl.com/5n9yb5as.