Mary A. Otondo Elementary School has been awarded the distinction of becoming a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School this year. It is the only elementary school in Arizona to receive the recognition in 2021 and joins Castle Dome Middle School and G.W. Carver and O.C. Johnson Elementary Schools as the only schools in Yuma to receive the honor, according to a press release from Yuma School District One.
Special Olympics describes itself as an organization that empowers people with disabilities to “discover new strengths and abilities, skills and success” through sports. Beyond competitive events, the organization provides training and partners with other organizations to further promote inclusion and unity in sports per its website.
Among its various programs, Special Olympics encourages the concept of Unified Champion Schools where sports programs are inclusive of students with disabilities. Such schools receive national banner recognition upon demonstrating a commitment to inclusion by achieving the ten standards of excellence as put forth by Special Olympics.
These standards include Special Olympics Unified Sports and Young Athletes, which is described by the organization as, “a fully-inclusive sport/activity program that combines students with and without intellectual disabilities.” The remaining standards concern youth leadership, whole-school engagement, and sustainability.
One of the standards requires an adult coach who has received training on Unified Sports or Young Athletes and Otondo has that in teacher Amanda Evans, who leads the Unified Sports program at her school, and is also a Unified Sports coordinator for Yuma County supporting multiple districts.
Evans stated, “Achieving the national banner recognizing Otondo as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School would not have been possible without the dedication to inclusion from our athletes and their partners, the support from parents, sponsors, volunteers and administration.”
“Otondo strives to provide equal educational opportunities for all students,” stated Otondo Principal Ashley Fox. “This recognition is something that we are so very proud of.”
Proud of its accomplishment, Otondo will be celebrating the recognition along with O.C. Johnson Elementary School which had not been able to celebrate last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Details on the celebration will be announced at a later date. For more information on Special Olympics and Unified Champion Schools, visit https://www.specialolympics.org/.
