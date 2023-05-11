Yuma police have arrested a masseur for the alleged sexual assault of two female customers.
According to information provided by Yuma Police Officer Christina Hernandez, 32-year-old Ryan Quesenberry was arrested on a warrant at approximately 1:06 p.m. on May 5.
He was later booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and aggravated assault.
He has since bonded out and is no longer in custody.
An investigation into the allegations against Quesenberry revealed that he allegedly sexually abused two adult females between August 2022 and October 2022.
The incidents occurred while Quesenberry was employed as a masseur.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.