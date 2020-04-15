Mattress fire damages home exterior

A burning mattress damaged a section of a home’s exterior Tuesday morning, but there were no reports of any injuries, according to the Yuma Fire Department.
YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert reported that just after 11:30 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of west Leslie Lane in response to a fire next to a home.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke and fire coming from a mattress on one side of the home and quickly extinguished it. They also checked to be sure the fire had not extended into the structure.
The fire was determined to have been caused by a small child playing with a lighter. Although the fire damaged a section of the home’s exterior, it was stopped before it could extend into the interior or attic areas.
“We are all very thankful that in this case there were no injuries and the damage was relatively minor, it certainly could have been much worse,” Erfert stated.
With schools closed for the rest of the school year, YFD would like to get the message out that parents need to be aware of the dangers, and talk about fire safety with their children.
Curiosity about fire is normal, so it is all that much more important to teach your children fire is a serious thing, and not a toy. Fire starting tools also need to be kept securely away from children.