A semi-truck caught on fire on Interstate 8 after running over a mattress Wednesday evening, the Yuma Fire Department reported.
According to fire department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at milepost 8.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a semi-truck and trailer fully involved in flames in the westbound lanes of the freeway, about a mile east of Araby Road.
Fire engines had to work thru heavily backed up traffic to reach the scene of the fire. Although the majority of the fire was knocked down quickly, firefighters remained on scene dealing with hotspots for approximately 45 minutes.
Officers from the Yuma Police Department and troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety closed down the westbound lanes of I-8.
However, traffic was opened back up gradually as the fire was extinguished and emergency personnel were able to leave the scene. The semi-truck and trailer were heavily damaged. There were no reported injuries.
The driver of the truck stated that he was on his way to Calexico with an empty trailer and that after running over the mattress, it became entangled in the axles of the trailer.
By the time he was able to pull over, he continued, he found the mattress was already burning, with significant fire coming from the rear of the trailer.
