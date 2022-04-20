Maxed Out: The Story of Affordable Housing in Yuma
{child_byline}FROM STAFF REPORTS{/child_byline}
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy, Yuma Sun, Arizona Republic, and NexGen Yuma invite you to Maxed Out: The Story of Affordable Housing in Yuma.
The entertaining and educational evening will feature live storytelling from people who live and work in Yuma, celebrate the area’s rich and colorful history, discuss past and present housing challenges, and look ahead to transformative solutions for housing challenges.
At a reception following the event, attendees will hear from Yuma-area nonprofits that help those who are housing-challenged in the area.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Programming begins at 6 p.m. The reception will follow about 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free but limited and can be reserved at https://tinyurl.com/4sz79waf.
For more information on the event, contact the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma’s Regional Director Veronica Shorr at VShorr@azfoundation.org or call 928-539-5343.