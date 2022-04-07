Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls ended the COVID-19 emergency more than two years after issuing a proclamation declaring COVID-19 in the city.
Nicholls signed a new proclamation ending the emergency Wednesday afternoon. The mayor first declared an emergency on March 15, 2020, when Yuma County had yet to see its first case.
The first test came back positive on March 19, 2020. The first death was confirmed on April 12, 2020.
As of Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services had reported 62,610 total cases and 1,164 deaths in Yuma County.
The mayor’s emergency declaration in 2020 followed similar proclamations by Gov. Doug Ducey and Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes.
A week ago, on March 30, Ducey ended the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration after Arizona reached a threshold established by the Arizona Department of Health Services that shows the virus is no longer as widespread as it once was.
In Yuma County, the community transmission level is low with a positivity rate hovering around 2%.
In 2020, the mayor’s declaration activated Yuma’s emergency operation plan and provided the city with greater flexibility in taking measures beyond those normally available. It extended the access of available resources to include other local service agencies such as the hospital and nonprofit service providers.
“This will give us the ability to access resources and emergency aid from the federal government. We'll be able to help provide provisions to protect the community, and look forward to keeping everyone secure and safe as things move along,” Nicholls said.
One of the measures taken was allowing businesses to temporarily extend their premises onto sidewalks and parking lots for the safety of their patrons. In September 2020, as part of the mayor’s emergency proclamation, the city allowed the temporary expansion onto property owned or controlled by the city.
Several businesses, some of them restaurants, took advantage of the opportunity and provided services outdoors.
This measure will now expire June 5, which is 60 days from the date the local emergency ends.
However, after some businesses expressed interest in keeping the practice going, the council approved the opportunity to allow businesses located in the Downtown Mall Maintenance and Parking District to lease adjacent property to extend premises.
The city encourages all businesses to work with city staff for opportunities to continue operating outdoors. Local businesses seeking to explore opportunities for permanent extension of premises should contact city staff and appropriate county and state agencies for information.
Businesses seeking to extend on privately owned property will need permission from the property owners.
Yuma, along with the governor and ADHS, “remain committed to encouraging Arizonans to get vaccinated and boosted to protect against severe illness and death from COVID-19,” according to a news release.
“The City recommends people choose to implement appropriate mitigation steps based on each individual’s health situation,” states the city.