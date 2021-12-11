A day after proclaiming an emergency due to the “unprecedented” number of migrants entering the city, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls already believes the migrant crisis is easing up, even if just for the short term.
Nicholls on Friday said he has been in contact with state and federal officials in search of solutions. “I have had conversations with the White House and the Homeland Security office,” the mayor said, referring to Eva Millona, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Partnership and Engagement.
He also talked with Sen Kyrsten Sinema’s staff as well as the offices of Sen. Mark Kelly and Gov. Doug Ducey. “We have that outreach going on.”
Nicholls is already seeing some results. “DHS is recommitting 110 agents to the Yuma area from throughout the country to help with what’s going on here. As it sits today, people are not waiting along the border wall for very long. It seems that the immediate issue has been resolved. I’m still concerned for the long term,” he said.
Nicholls pointed out that this influx of migrants is different from the last surge. Previously, migrants were being released into the community because Border Patrol did not have the capacity to hold them. Then the migrants had to find their own transportation across the country.
“That’s not that situation we’re dealing with right now,” Nicholls said.
Right now, he explained, the migrants cross the border and wait for Border Patrol to pick them up so they can ask for asylum. “But with Border Patrol agents so over capacity, they have to wait extended periods of time, and they need food, water and shelter,” he noted.
Sometimes local residents help out by handing out blankets, water and food to the waiting migrants. However, in some cases, after waiting for a period of time, migrants start walking into town to find those resources or in search of Border Patrol.
Although there’s always the threat that migrants might walk on agriculture fields, contaminating and making them unharvestable, for the most part, “farmers are doing a good job promoting food safety. They have that under control,” Nicholls said.
Once migrants are picked up and processed by Border Patrol, they are released either to the Regional Center for Border Health or to Endeavors, a faith-based community service organization that has contracted with the federal government to provide temporary shelter and processing services for migrant families intercepted in the Yuma area.
Endeavors runs an emergency family staging center in a local hotel. The organization provides the migrants with food, shelter and transportation out of the community.
WHY YUMA?
Asked why other border cities in Arizona don’t seem to be experiencing the same migrant crisis, Nicholls noted that a couple of facets contribute to Yuma being the choice crossing point. While the Tucson Sector has roughly the same number of crossers as Yuma, “the difference is they have the ability to return most people that come through their sector with Title 42, which is the pandemic program, but it only applies to certain countries,” he explained.
“In Yuma, only about 10% of the people that are crossing are from those countries that it applies to. So while the number of crossings are the same, the ones that have to go through the system are dramatically higher,” he added.
“The other reason,” Nicholls said, “people are flying to Mexicali or Tijuana and driving to Yuma because Yuma has 52 gates not installed and about 7 miles of the wall still not installed and none of the technology working. Those big holes are the easiest places for them to cross into the United States.”
The mayor doesn’t believe that the return of the Migrant Protection Protocols, commonly known as the “Remain in Mexico” program, will help the situation in Yuma.
“The Biden administration was told by the courts that they had to reimplement the program. They started reimplementing in El Paso. Eventually it will be reimplemented here,” Nicholls said. “But I don’t really see that as a big tool that’s going to help us like it did last time because they have dramatically reduced the number of people that can use that program every day.”
He explained that the program can only be applied to 10 migrants a day in the Yuma sector. “I don’t see that as a game changer like it was over a year ago when it was originally implemented,” Nicholls said.
Nicholls acknowledges that the migrant situation will likely continue for the long term and the only thing that Yuma can do is prepare for future surges.
“We’re still working with our federal partners and the state to put plans in place if this happens again, wherever those resources need to be,” he said.