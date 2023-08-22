Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls invites members of the public to a series of forums that will each focus on a different sector of local commerce.

Conducted in partnership with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the series “Business Conversations with Mayor Nicholls” will serve as a platform for business owners and consumers to ask questions, voice concerns, engage in dialogue or simply participate by listening.

