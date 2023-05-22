Although the numbers of asylum seekers crossing in Yuma have dropped, the migrant surge is not over, according to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.
In an update shared with the City Council on Wednesday, Nicholls said that between 500 to 600 migrants a day are crossing the border in Yuma following the end of Title 42. The health policy issued in response to the pandemic has allowed the government to immediately expel many migrants. It permanently ended May 11.
Leading up to the policy’s sunset, the number of migrants crossing at the border in Yuma had been increasing. Last month, about 300 migrants a day turned themselves in and requested asylum. On May 11, Border Patrol apprehended 1,550 migrants.
“That is a near record for the Yuma Sector, and that’s just the Yuma Sector,” Nicholls said.
For about two years, Border Patrol has been releasing asylum seekers to the Regional Center for Border Health, with the nonprofit arranging transportation to migrants’ destination cities, thereby preventing street releases.
However, the nonprofit normally can handle up to 700 migrants a day. Surpassing the 1,000-a-day threshold means that some migrants are left to their own devices.
“It caused the number of people in detention, in Border Patrol, to be excessively high,” Nicholls said. “Those numbers were greater than what the capacity of that organization’s current structure can take a day, and they have taken in this last week about 850 people a day, which is 15 plus buses.”
On May 12, Border Patrol released 141 migrants in the morning and announced the release of another 141 later in the day.
“The plan from Border Patrol was to release about two-thirds of the people in the Yuma community and a third of the people in the San Luis community,” Nicholls said.
But Phoenix nonprofits stepped in to help. In the morning release, the Phoenix organization transported one busload of about 50 migrants to the Phoenix area.
Then, later in the day, city officials got notice of the 141 that were going to be released in the afternoon. This time, Sen. Mark Kelly’s office stepped in.
“They were able to bring some people together and arrange for buses and nonprofits and churches in Phoenix to then accept those people that were released,” Nicholls said.
The Yuma Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments facilitated the transition.
“And two hours roughly after they were released, they were on their way to the Phoenix area. So we averted large numbers of people being on the street at this time,” Nicholls noted.
“I appreciate Border Patrol’s work. They’ve not had any street releases since (that) Friday. The projection into the future is there won’t be any in the near term. So I appreciate their hard work on that,” he said.
However, the mayor doesn’t believe the migrant surge is over. “I’ve been asked, is it all over? Well, just in a matter of perspective,” Nicholls said, noting that 600 migrants a day is still much more than what the Border Patrol normally processes through Yuma.
“So the situation is not resolved,” he added. “What has been resolved in the short term is the managed chaos, what I refer to it as.”
The reduced numbers are allowing Border Patrol to handle the flow coming through Yuma and prepare for the next surge, which Nicholls fully expects.
“I firmly believe that it’s really the management of the cartels, and how they want to make sure that they can still operate their multibillion dollar business of bringing people and drugs to the United States, is why those numbers are low. They’re looking to figure out how they can work in the system without being interrupted,” Nicholls said.
“People haven’t stopped coming. They’ve just reduced in flow,” he added.
He clarified that the migrants are not looking to stay in Yuma. “They are looking to go to other regions of the country. Border Patrol has what they call a heat map where people are headed. Basically it’s focused on central to northern California and then northeastern part of the United States and then some on the Eastern Seaboard. Those (places) are where people are going,” he explained.
“They’re not staying here any longer than they need to be and so the concern on releases is it can be difficult to get out of town if you’re not in some sort of system,” he noted.
Nicholls still believes the federal government needs to handle the migrant surges, rather than leave it up to border communities. On May 11, Nicholls sent a letter to President Biden “demanding” a national declaration of emergency.
“The point of that is that this situation is a federal situation, not a local situation, and the only way to really get the resources on the ground is through the declaration of a national emergency where you could actually get boots on the ground here to directly address issues of the current border policies. Hopefully that would lead to actual changes in the border policies that would change the flow,” the mayor explained.
“I have not heard back from the White House yet, except that they did receive the letter. And I don’t know if that’s completely surprising. But hopefully there’ll be some discussions here shortly on that,” he said.