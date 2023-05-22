Although the numbers of asylum seekers crossing in Yuma have dropped, the migrant surge is not over, according to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

In an update shared with the City Council on Wednesday, Nicholls said that between 500 to 600 migrants a day are crossing the border in Yuma following the end of Title 42. The health policy issued in response to the pandemic has allowed the government to immediately expel many migrants. It permanently ended May 11.

