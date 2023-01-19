The number of migrants crossing the border in the Yuma area has decreased following a federal policy change, according to Mayor Doug Nicholls.
The mayor gave an update on the border situation during the Wednesday council meeting. He explained that after the holiday season, President Joe Biden put in place a new provision for asylum seekers from three specific countries, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba. They joined Venezuela on the list of countries whose migrants have to go through the regular asylum process. Otherwise, they’re automatically returned to their home country.
“That seems to have had a reduction in flow,” Nicholls said. “We’re down to between 600, 800 a day, which is manageable. Currently Border Patrol is able to handle it. So that’s a positive update.”
In December, Nicholls reported that about 1,000 migrants a day were entering the Border Patrol Yuma Sector facility.
Under the new border policy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security limited the monthly number of asylum seekers from those countries to 30,000, allowing them into the United States under a humanitarian parole for two years if they apply online, pay their airfare and provide a financial sponsor.
The rest of the migrants from those countries will be expelled to Mexico under Title 42, a public health order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that allows the government to turn away migrants at the border and/or return them to their country of origin.
Under the parole program, migrants from countries are allowed to enter and work in the United States without obtaining a lawful immigration status.
“At this point, it’s not a final solution, but it is definitely something moving forward to look at,” Nicholls said.
As for the shipping containers, Nicholls noted that they are no longer on the border. Gov. Doug Ducey had installed shipping containers along border wall gaps. Ducey and the federal government reached an agreement on Jan. 4 stipulating that Arizona would remove the shipping containers in the Border Patrol Yuma Sector, including from the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s West Reservation.
The agreement also indicated that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection would finish constructing an “engineered barrier” in and around the Morelos Dam area, where many migrants crossed before the containers were installed.
The federal government has begun construction in the Morelos Dam gap area, Nicholls noted.
“So that’s also good. That was something that we had stressed, I had stressed, with the Secretary (of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas) when he was in town about 10 months ago,” the mayor said.
The gaps in the Yuma area should be filled within a month to month-and-a-half, he added.
The meeting ended with more farewell wishes from city leadership and staff for retiring Police Chief Susan Smith. She is retiring after 30 years with the department, the last four as chief.
“I want to say personally it’s been an honor to work with you these last several years in this capacity and in my previous role before that,” Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton said. “You’re going to be very, very greatly missed by me and then the rest of our executive team. So I want to thank you for your 30 years of dedication to this department and to this community and we look forward to seeing in your future endeavors. Thanks, Susan.”
Nicholls then invited the chief to the front where he presented her with a plaque in recognition of her service.
“The administrator mentioned the chief is retiring after 30 years of dedication to the Yuma community, starting out in dispatch after serving our country for four years in the Marine Corps,” Nicholls said. “So if that doesn’t say dedication to the community, and selfless, selfless dedication, I don’t know what does. Thirty years is a significant amount of time, especially in the role in the last four years as chief.”
The mayor noted that Smith’s tenure was filled with challenges, including the migrant crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. “So she’s had quite a bit to handle,” Nicholls added.
Then the second of two videos featuring goodbye messages were shown, followed by cake and refreshments in the lobby.