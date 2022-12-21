Migrants will be released into the streets of Yuma for the first time since March 2021, according to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.
The mayor said that he learned that the U.S. Border Patrol would start releasing migrants, most of them asylum seekers, on a daily basis.
Nicholls expected the street releases to begin on Tuesday. However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson John Mennell told the Yuma Sun that the Border Patrol Yuma Sector did not have any “non-custodial releases” on Tuesday.
Nicholls pleaded for the federal government to step up with resources and solutions in handling the migrant situation in Yuma.
“This sector has the highest in-custody numbers in the nation right now, and there does not appear additional resources are coming to assist,” Nicholls said in an email.
Asylum seekers are permitted to remain out of custody while their applications are processed. Border Patrol can only hold asylum seekers for a certain period of time before they must release them or return them to their country of origin.
Officials expect a rise in the number of migrants trying to enter the U.S. through Yuma. To handle the anticipated record-breaking number of asylum seekers, Nicholls noted that it’s “critical” that Immigration and Customs Enforcement be provided with the “right resources” that the Border Patrol needs to process them.
In addition, Nicholls said that providing more transportation to regional nongovernmental organizations would help prevent street releases. Locally, the Regional Center for Border Health works with Border Patrol and other nonprofits to transport migrants who wish to leave Yuma. Some of the migrants are bused to Washington, D.C., on two to three weekly trips funded by Arizona.
On Dec. 8, Nicholls attended a meeting with Border Patrol Yuma Sector leadership as well as representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Leaders from throughout the community also attended the meeting.
“The point of the meeting was to try to explain potential changes to the immigration patterns and methods of addressing the immigration patterns because of the termination of Title 42,” Nicholls said.
Title 42 is a Trump-era public health order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the order, the government can turn away migrants at the border and/or return them to their country of origin. Title 42 had been set to end Wednesday, but the Supreme Court temporarily paused its expiration on Monday.
“Given the current numbers of migrants crossing every day, which range about 1,000 per day, we are looking at potentially having to deal with all 1,000 people within the Yuma area,” the mayor said.
The RCBH helps 350 to 500 migrants daily find transportation out of Yuma. “The remainder of people are either sent on flights to other DHS facilities or are bused to DHS facilities in San Diego and Tucson,” Nicholls noted.
Border Patrol has been sending extra agents to Yuma to help process asylum seekers. But Nicholls fears that as those facilities become busier, additional agents will no longer be available to the Yuma Sector.
At the Dec. 8 meeting, Border Patrol leaders explained that street releases in Yuma would be the last option, according to Nicholls. However, on leaving the meeting, the mayor said, “I was informed by the local Border Patrol chief that he had received a call from headquarters, while that previous meeting was still in session, to inform him that releases to the streets of Yuma are necessary. They would no longer be waiting until the capacities currently being utilized in the system are exhausted.”
That same day, Nicholls spoke with the offices of Gov. Doug Ducey and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly. “Those conversations all included some continued support for the Yuma community as well as the necessary resources and capabilities of our local Border Patrol Sector,” he said.
Nicholls also spoke with governor-elect Katie Hobbs. “She was very interested in ensuring that conditions remain humane. I did invite her to tour the border and the ongoing process. She responded she wants to visit sooner rather than later,” Nicholls said.
The next day, Dec. 9, was the one-year anniversary of Nicholl’s emergency declaration in response to the migrant situation. “I have maintained that emergency proclamation in force for the last year because there have been no significant changes in policy or procedures from the Department of Homeland Security that would have a positive impact to reduce the flow of people crossing the border,” he explained.
On Dec. 14, Tony Reyes, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, declared a countywide emergency to also bring attention to the migrant situation and preparedness in anticipation of Title 42 expiration.
“This now provides a continuous level of emergency proclamations from the local governments all the way to the state, as Gov. Ducey declared an emergency last year,” Nicholls noted
Also on Dec. 14, Nicholls had a virtual meeting with White House staff and DHS staff in Washington, D.C. During that meeting, the mayor expressed the community’s concern with having potentially large releases of migrants into local streets and not having enough means to transport them out of Yuma.
“I addressed possible solutions like the enactment of the National Guard to provide transportation and sheltering from those that are released from custody. I also inquired about measures being enacted to reduce the flow before it gets to the U.S.-Mexico border,” Nicholls said.
“I pushed back on the perspective that the federal government would be here to assist the communities in dealing with the large flow of migrants. My perspective is that the federal government needs to take ownership of the situation and reduce affecting these communities. Communities would be available to assist as possible,” he added.
Nicholls noted that this “ownership” by the federal government needs to include providing “whatever is needed” to transport the migrants upon release.
“It is inappropriate to flip around the situation to have the communities lead on the issues and the federal government assist, since we do not have direct control or management of the situation,” Nicholls said.
The mayor also pointed out that cities do not typically provide feeding, temporary housing and long distance transportation services. “To provide any of these services, the cities would require us to hire staff to perform those functions,” Nicholls noted.
“I inquired if transportation, food and housing costs would be reimbursed to the cities for the personnel costs associated with providing those services. I was informed those costs are not eligible for reimbursement. Again, it is inappropriate for the citizens to take on the expenses of a national responsibility.”
After the meeting, Nicholls was provided a copy of the plan for the response to the end of Title 42. “The plan remains extremely vague and inadequate at this time, despite having asked for the plan about two years ago,” he said. “The plan also focuses on moving migrants through the system faster to release into the U.S., not focusing on the reduction of the flow and curtailing these record numbers.”
Nicholls said he also learned that the gaps in the border wall that are currently closed with cargo containers near Morelos Dam are scheduled to be replaced with a permanent barrier beginning later this month.
“There are no plans, at this time, to construct any other wall segments that are missing, even though the federal government is seeking to remove them,” he added.