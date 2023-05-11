With reports of migrants waiting to cross the border in Yuma and a large surge of asylum seekers heading to the U.S., some residents are scared and wondering whether their lives and homes are in danger.
“Since I live alone, I am scared thinking some of the migrants might force their way into my home and refuse to leave,” a woman posted on social media.
Another woman wrote online in response to the expected migrant surge: “I am going to go shopping tomorrow and not leave the house for a while. I have a small dog and am thinking about getting a big one for protection.”
Supervisor Darren Simmons earlier expressed concerns that migrants might knock on doors to ask for help and “scared” residents will shoot them.
Should residents be scared?
“No, I don’t believe residents should be scared,” Mayor Doug Nicholls told the Yuma Sun. “I’m not making any changes with my own family.”
“No,” said Jonathan Lines, vice chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, noting that Yuma area law enforcement “is doing an exceptional job” in protecting residents.
His advice to citizens is the same he gives to his children: “I always tell my kids, situational awareness, pay attention to what’s going on around you.”
Nicholls pointed out that most migrants are asylum seekers who aren’t looking for trouble. They don’t want to risk their status and get deported. They just want to turn themselves in to Border Patrol so they can request asylum and then get to their final destinations.
“Most of the people that come through, and when I say most, I mean, an overwhelming majority, close to 99%, are people that are just looking to move through without nefarious intent in the country,” Nicholls said.
Many of the migrants are fleeing civil unrest, gang violence and economic turmoil in their home countries. “Who can blame them? I mean, the United States has always been a shining light,” Lines noted.
The Yuma Sector had already processed migrants from 70 countries by Wednesday afternoon. Agents told Lines that they even saw more than usual the number of migrants from Africa, more “than we’ve ever seen before … We hadn’t heard of two or three of these countries.”
While Lines doesn’t “blame” the migrants for wanting to come to the U.S., he does object to the way some do it.
“It’s just doing it illegally and then putting people in harm’s way. That’s really the challenge, right? It stresses the system for all of our law enforcement because they’re trying to provide law and order and make sure that the citizens and the people who live and reside in the communities are cared for. It places a tremendous demand on our first responders if they start calling 911 again,” Lines said.
One of the worries is that Border Patrol agents might not be able to process migrants in a timely manner and will end up releasing them onto local streets because Border Patrol can only detain asylum seekers for a certain period of time even if the agency has the capacity to hold them.
Federal officials are estimating that more than 680,000 migrants are in Mexico waiting to cross into the U.S. They also reported a 500% increase in the number of migrants crossing through the Darien Gap in Panama on their way to the U.S.
“When they say, hey, your numbers could be two or three times greater,” Lines said. “Well, right now we’re seeing 1,000 a day and we start seeing street releases. Well, what happens with 2,000 or 3,000 a day? … So you’ve got this massive surge approaching the border. How do you prepare for that?”
In Yuma County, the Regional Center for Border Health has so far prevented regular street releases by helping to transport migrants outside of Yuma County and Arizona. However, the center can’t handle more than 700 people a day.
“I appreciate everything that Amanda (Aguirre, the center’s president and CEO) is doing. She’s really kept Yuma from having street releases up until now. We just want to make sure that we’re able to steady that hand and continue forward without releasing people into the community,” Lines said.
Nicholls squashed a rumor going around that the city is going to house migrants and release them into the streets at the Yuma Readiness Center.
“That is not true. Part of those rumors got started because of the preparations. Part of what we do is look at all of our assets whenever we’re looking at whether releases to the streets are going to happen there,” Nicholls explained.
Yuma was considering bus transfer options, but in the end, city officials decided that the Readiness Center would not work. “It’s just not a site that works to do a bus transfer, which is what the concern is, that we end up transferring from the DHS bus to a private bus to move people on to a different destination. That is not happening at the Readiness Center,” Nicholls said.
Both officials expressed confidence with the Border Patrol’s ability to control the situation – for now. “At this point, it’s currently under some sort of manageable control,” Nicholls said.
“I believe that Yuma area law enforcement is doing everything that they can to keep people out on the border so they can be processed, but hopefully we don’t get to that point where, you know, like a year and a half ago, we started to see people walk through the city,” Lines noted.
“We’ve got great law enforcement, we’ve got great first responders, I applaud them, we support them 100% Anything we can do to sustain them in the mission is what we need to be doing,” Lines said.
While residents need not fear migrants, the ones to be feared are the human smugglers and drug traffickers controlled by the cartels. Lines believes that these “bad actors” are using the migrants to distract Border Patrol agents while they smuggle drugs and people who don’t qualify for asylum.
“It’s not just a humanitarian issue. The Border Patrol is feeling overwhelmed. And so when that happens, their ability to dedicate time to actually border security and national security is diminished, and it’s become more of a challenge. Interesting correlation. When Border Patrol has fewer people coming across, their ability to detect and keep the bad actors and the narcotics from coming through goes up. And we’ve seen that over the last couple of dips,” Lines noted.
“They plan and coordinate it. That’s why you get a group of 400 at one time, right? And so how many agents does that tie up? And so at that point in time, what’s happening on the other areas of the border? And that’s generally when they start detecting the guys moving through the mountains on the southern side or coming to the desert or running vehicles, or cutting fences, trying to get through undetected,” Lines explained.
“There’s always going to be the bad actors out there. And hopefully everybody’s just mindful of that and everybody stays focused,” Lines added.
Mayor Nicholls agreed. “Unfortunately, there’s always going to be that element that are bad actors and taking advantage of the situation. But those people also are generally not looking to stay in Yuma … Locally, we have not seen an increase in any sort of crime related to migrant activity,” he said.
There is one thing Nicholls urges residents to do. “The best thing a citizen can do is express their opinion to our elected leaders in Washington, D.C., from the President and the Secretary (of Homeland Security), all the way down. The attention of our federal government is critical to addressing this situation, in the short term and the long term. It’s their situation, it’s not ours. And so I’m not sitting by just ignoring it because it’s not a local situation. It’s a federal situation, but I also know that my options are dramatically limited,” Nicholls said.