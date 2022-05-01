Mayor travels to Washington, D.C.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls traveled to Washington, D.C., this past week to meet with members of the Arizona legislative delegation as well as federal officials and agencies to talk about border security, water and other issues important to Yuma.
The biggest issue is concern around the Biden administration’s efforts to lift Title 42 without a plan in place to address a potential increase in the flow of asylum seekers. Some officials fear that lifting the policy will bring another surge of migrants to the Mexico-United States border. Many migrants, including thousands of asylum-seekers, choose Yuma as the crossing point.
Title 42 is a public health order issued in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing the government to turn away migrants at the border due to the public health crisis. The Trump administration used Title 42 to block asylum seekers from entering the U.S. The Biden administration has since announced plans to lift the policy.
Colorado River water and federal grant opportunities were also part of the mayor’s agenda.
Nicholls typically goes to the Capitol twice a year. “We have to make sure Yuma's at the table, advancing our agenda, and the things that are important to the people of Yuma,” he told the Yuma Sun.
The mayor stressed the need for continual contact with stakeholders at the federal level. “People forget. When you're not having that continual contact, people assume everything's OK,” he said.
“The value of those meetings are the ability to have conversations about what your issues are and how they could maybe be addressed,” Nicholls added.
On Tuesday, accompanied by Ron Hamm, the city’s lobbyist in the Capitol, Nicholls met with Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the White House intergovernmental affairs director. Rodriguez is familiar with Yuma as she is the granddaughter of labor activist Cesar Chavez, who was born and died in Yuma County.
“She has a connection, she has a slight affinity for the community,” Nicholls noted.
They discussed the Drug-Free Communities grant of $125,000 awarded by the White House to the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition and the Mayor’s Drug Free Communities Task Force a year ago. The grant is renewable annually over five years.
Nicholls also expressed his concerns with the proposed withdrawal of Title 42.
“You're gonna see a theme,” Nicholls quipped.
In his visit with Sen. Mark Kelly, the mayor thanked him for his help securing funding for the Yuma Multimodal Transportation Center and the Yuma Multiversity Campus.
Yuma was awarded a $10.6 million grant for the development of a multimodal transportation center in the city’s historic downtown. The Yuma Multiversity Campus program received a direct federal allocation of $1.5 million to be used to leverage local investments to improve education facilities.
Nicholls briefed Kelly on some of the projects Yuma is pursuing, including traffic signal coordination and relocation of the police storage building to a new site.
And then, of course, they talked about immigration. Kelly shares similar views. “He believes the (withdrawal of) Title 42 is premature, and he's addressed that with the (U.S. Department of Homeland) Secretary (Alejandro Mayorkas), in conjunction with Sen. (Kyrsten) Sinema. He thinks that it needs to wait until we have plans in place, which is definitely something I've been pushing for eight, nine months. He's concerned about the gaps being open (along the border) and the resources in the area.”
On Wednesday, Nicholls headed to the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he thanked officials for help in securing the RAISE grant for the multimodal transportation center and then they talked about the next steps and other potential funding sources.
They also talked about the intelligent traffic signal system effort that the city has undertaken with American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds. At the suggestion of the mayor, the council agreed to synchronize traffic lights around the city, using about $2 million in ARPA funds.
“We're gonna need additional funding for that,” Nicholls said.
The mayor also learned of funding opportunities for safety improvements at rail crossings.
Nicholls met with Congress members Paul Gosar, Greg Stanton, Debbie Lesko in their respective offices and with Congressman Andy Biggs on the steps of the Capitol.
“He was in the chambers on a vote cycle, and he stepped out to talk to me. So that was where we had our meeting, on the steps,” Nicholls recalled.
The primary discussion, although they talked about other elements, was immigration. “All of them seem to be concerned about the impact of Title 42 and the resources that would be needed to address any sort of increase in flow,” he said.
On Thursday, Nicholls attended a portion of a House Judiciary Committee meeting in which members, including Biggs, questioned Homeland Secretary Mayorkas. Before the proceedings began, Nicholls had the opportunity to briefly talk to Mayorkas.
“He did recognize me. He said that just earlier in the week, he and his staff were talking about following up on some of the items that he promised during his visit (to Yuma), and that he'd be reaching back out. So that was positive,” Nicholls said.
After leaving the committee meeting, Nicholls headed to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation where he and staff talked about the status of the proposed transfer of Colorado River water to central Arizona. Under the proposal, GSC Farm in La Paz County would sell 2,033 acre-feet per year of its fourth-priority Colorado River water entitlement to Queen Creek.
GSC, a subsidiary of Greenstone, a financial services firm, also owns thousands of acres of farmland in Yuma County. Opponents fear this would set a precedent that could negatively impact Yuma County and bring further declines in river flows, impacting the agricultural industry and the health of the river, which is already at an all-time low due to the drought.
The bureau is currently reviewing the comments received during the comment period. Nicholls urged bureau officials to consider completing a full Environmental Impact Statement.
“We need to have really good scrutiny on what kind of impacts these transfers can cause, but primarily what the precedent of this action will cause,” Nicholls said, noting that this precedent would make future water transfers easier.
“They didn't have any direct new information to give us,” Nicholls said. “The only real comment was that there were a lot of comments, evidently, more than they normally are used to.”
Nicholls then headed to the U.S. Department of Homeland to meet with Assistant Secretary Eva Millona. “The first thing that I stressed to the DHS staff, to the assistant secretary, was the morale and mental health of our Border Patrol agents, staffing and (Customs and Border Protection) agents. Those men and women who live in our community every day, they’re our neighbors, they’re our friends, we go to church with them. We need to make sure that they have the mental support that they need to continue to do a very tough job in an environment that's not like it has ever been seen before,” Nicholls said.
The real concern again was Title 42. DHS officials in the room discussed a six-pillar response plan. However, Nicholls noted that a lot of the proposed measures are scheduled to occur months after Title 42 would have been lifted.
“So I definitely expressed the desire that we were looking for Title 42 to be extended until everything was in place. We talked about some of the local nonprofit operations and what those are going to have to look like to accommodate a potential uptick,” Nicholls said.
Nicholls offered a new policy: “I did propose a policy that would say that (migrant) releases should not happen in communities under a million people just because of resources, because the infrastructure isn't in place to absorb that, it's a much greater impact to the smaller communities.”
The mayor is happy with how the trip turned out. “We had some really great meetings, but it always requires really good follow-up action and then we'll know how effective everything was,” he said.
“I do believe it was a productive trip. Sometimes the issues are so large, that productivity measured against the enormity of the issues is coming in a little bit tough, but we continue to build and strengthen awareness of Yuma issues and look for solutions and partners for those solutions,” Nicholls added.