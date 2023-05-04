With a possible “wave” of migrants heading to the U.S. border next week, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls talked about the potential impact to Yuma and potential solutions and plans to deal with the situation.

The Border Patrol estimates 660,000 migrants are waiting at the border for the end of Title 42 to enter the U.S. and request asylum. Title 42 is a public health policy issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the government to immediately expel and fly asylum seekers back to their countries of origin.

