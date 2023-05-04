With a possible “wave” of migrants heading to the U.S. border next week, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls talked about the potential impact to Yuma and potential solutions and plans to deal with the situation.
The Border Patrol estimates 660,000 migrants are waiting at the border for the end of Title 42 to enter the U.S. and request asylum. Title 42 is a public health policy issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the government to immediately expel and fly asylum seekers back to their countries of origin.
The policy is set to end May 11. “It doesn’t look like there’s any opportunity as has happened in the past to have relief through legal proceedings,” Nicholls noted.
In preparation, Nicholls and other officials met with Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk and representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on April 20 to talk about potential scenarios.
On that day, between 300 to 400 people had crossed the border in Yuma, a pretty consistent number for the last couple of months. However, officials believe that when Title 42 ends, between 1,000 and 1,500 people a day will cross the border in this area.
“That’s a complete guess,” Nicholls said, noting that some estimates have reached as high as 6,000 a day.
“We’re hoping and praying, and so join with me on that, that we don’t get to those kinds of numbers because the humanitarian concerns then exceed anything that is really manageable at all,” the mayor said.
He praised the Regional Center for Border Health for doing an “amazing job the last few years” in helping to move migrants released from Border Patrol custody to their ultimate destinations and preventing street releases in the Yuma area.
However, Nicholls noted, the nonprofit organization’s capacity is at about 700 migrants a day. “At some point, the capacity of the Regional Center for Border Health would be met and would no longer be able to take more than that 700.”
Neither could migrants be moved to other sectors as every border community is experiencing dramatic increases in the number of migrants.
On top of those already waiting to cross, officials say that there is a 550% increase in the number of people crossing through the Darien Gap, which is in Panama, on their way to the U.S.
Consequently, Nicholls asked Martin Porchas, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, to stand up the Yuma County Emergency Management Center “so that we have a focal point to do all the management through. It’s super critical to make sure we have that up and operating because that’s where all the funding would go through. It’s where all the requests through the official channels go through. And so he is going to be looking at getting that set up hopefully soon, instead of waiting for it to be uncontrollable.”
Porchas and Nicholls also talked about funding “so if there’s anything that the community needs to do, that it could get reimbursed or covered at the federal level.”
Nicholls reiterated some of the requests he made when testifying during a recent hearing of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee, a subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, in Washington, D.C.
Nicholls requested that the President declare an emergency. “That changes a lot of things in law, when there’s an actual emergency on the books,” he noted. “I believe FEMA or the National Guard could take over actual sheltering and transportation capabilities if there’s no policy changes to the way the laws are currently being implemented.”
He also “strongly” suggested that migrants should not be released on the streets of any community under a million people. “That is based upon the fact that at about a million people is when the natural infrastructure of nonprofit organizations and the capacity of the cities are more robust than in smaller communities, and so it would not be as a disproportionate impact as it would be to communities like Yuma.”
As for Biden’s announcement that he is sending 1,500 Army troops to the Southwest border on May 10, Nicholls said he has not received any information on how those soldiers would be distributed.
However, they are arriving under Title 10, which allows them to do administrative and support duties, like camera observation, but no direct engagement with the migrants.
Nicholls had requested a Title 32 deployment, which would allow the military personnel to back up Border Patrol agents. “So as the numbers get large, you can actually have the men and women in the Army, or any U.S. military, help support our men and women. I don’t expect them to be law enforcement officials but to be able to control a crowd of 200 or 300 that come across at one time,” Nicholls said.
Other conversations continue with the Governor’s Office, the state’s U.S. senators and congressional members, in a search for ways to get more relief.
“It’s just an ever-changing situation and with no real defined parameters, so planning for one thing or another is very difficult,” Nicholls noted, adding that “there are no hard plans in place.”
Councilwoman Carol Smith asked whether a Presidential emergency declaration would allow FEMA and the National Guard to provide medical services to migrants. “I ask that because everybody knows I work at the hospital, and we see a lot of the people coming over transported to the hospital, which I believe are transported by our city ambulances, which take them out of service. And then we get a lot of people who don’t necessarily need increased medical care that could be triaged with FEMA or National Guardsmen.”
“It definitely would,” Nicholls replied. “If you think about the government response during a hurricane, they mobilize everything from sheltering to food to medical care to transportation. If we’re talking about 1,000 people a day, or heaven forbid, we get up to 4,000 people a day, a day, so that means if they can’t get on to other transportation, which is really the biggest limitation in Yuma, then they’re going to continue to be here.”
In short order, the daily count would turn into tens of thousands, “and there will be medical issues. And so that’s why it’s more prudent to have a FEMA and National Guard response, then a piecemeal local response trying to keep up with this wave of humanity. These are people, they have needs. When it’s 120 (degrees) outside, very few people in the world come from a region that has that normal environment, and there will be exposure.”
Councilman Mike Shelton asked about the potential for tent cities to shelter the migrants. “There’s two different tent type discussions,” Nicholls said, explaining that there is talk about Border Patrol tents and community tents for migrants released from Border Patrol custody. Border Patrol currently has two tents under contract and is constructing a third tent that would add 500 more beds.
However, there would still be street releases because Border Patrol can only detain migrants for a certain period of time even if it has capacity in the tents.
“As far as tents outside the Border Patrol, in the community, there is no active discussion looking to construct any sort of tent city where people are going to live for any number of days. Everything that we’re looking at is more about transporting and keeping people moving to their ultimate destinations,” the mayor noted.
Nicholls encouraged citizens to express their opinions to federal officials as local officials have no authority to change immigration policies.
“So please reach out to whoever you’re represented by and make your opinion known, whatever that opinion is, because this is where federal policy is going to affect us directly here in our community,” Nicholls said.