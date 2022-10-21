Residents and families are invited to the Sixth Mayors’ International Bike Ride, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
The family friendly ride is both an exploration and celebration of Yuma and its neighbors, Somerton, Gadsden, San Luis, Cocopah Tribe and San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico.
Riders travel at a leisurely pace, with stops scheduled every 4 to 5 miles. The route is fully supported by law enforcement. Mayors and elected officials from throughout Yuma County, neighboring tribes, regional cities and San Luis Rio Colorado will ride with participants and encourage riders along the way. Each stop offers water, snacks and restroom facilities.
Those finishing the ride will cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas of San Luis Rio Colorado will host a finisher’s celebration at Benito Juarez Park near San Luis Rio Colorado’s City Hall. The finishing celebration will feature live music, local craft and food vendors, as well as medals for bicyclists.
This event is free for everyone through the generous support from community partners and businesses.
Riders are advised to follow restrictions if crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and bring proper documentation for their return to the United States.
YCAT will provide public transportation back to the Civic Center at the event’s conclusion. However, those wishing to travel on their own schedule should coordinate their ride home or back to their vehicle after the event.
“This event has become a tradition for our international area, demonstrating the interconnected relationships of the region,” Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said. “Come and ride with me and the other local leaders.”
GENERAL EVENT INFORMATION
Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the east end of the Yuma Civic Center parking lot. Riders must complete a waiver to participate.
Bicyclists of all ages and levels are welcome. No prior experience is necessary.
Participants under 18 must have a parent/guardian accompany them on the ride and proper documentation.
All participants are to bring their own bicycle and helmet and proper documentation to cross the international border.
Sunscreen and comfortable athletic attire is recommended.
The first 300 people will receive a free, official event T-shirt.
The ride will be guided by area public safety agencies.
While YCAT will provide limited rides back to Yuma, organizers recommend that participants coordinate a ride home after the trip, unless they wish to pedal their bicycles back to Yuma.
U.S.-MEXICO BORDER CROSSING INFORMATION
Riders are advised to follow restrictions.
When crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, riders should travel light and limit the use of large bags and backpacks.