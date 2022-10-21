Residents and families are invited to the Sixth Mayors’ International Bike Ride, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.

The family friendly ride is both an exploration and celebration of Yuma and its neighbors, Somerton, Gadsden, San Luis, Cocopah Tribe and San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico.

