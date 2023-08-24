Mayors and officials are inviting residents and families to save the date for the Seventh Mayors’ International Bike Ride, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, beginning at 8 a.m. in the Yuma Civic Center parking lot, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
Organizers tout the family-friendly ride as “an exploration and celebration of Yuma and its neighbors,” with stops scheduled every 4 to 5 miles. The ride will be guided by area public safety agencies.
Each stop will have water, snacks and restroom facilities. This event is free for everyone through the generous support from community partners and businesses.
The first 400 people will receive a free, official event T-shirt.
Mayors and elected officials from throughout Yuma County, neighboring tribes, regional cities and San Luis Rio Colorado in Mexico will be riding with participants and encouraging riders along the way.
From the Yuma Civic Center, stops are planned at Cocopah Korner as well as in Somerton, Gadsden and San Luis. The ride concludes with a finisher’s celebration in San Luis Rio Colorado. The finishers’ celebration will feature live music, local craft and food vendors and medals for bicyclists.
“This event has become a tradition for our international area, demonstrating the interconnected relationships of the region,” said Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls. “Come and ride with me and the other local leaders.”
Riders are advised to bring proper documentation for their return to the United States if crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
YCAT will provide public transportation back to the Civic Center at the event’s conclusion. However, those wishing to travel on their own schedule should coordinate their ride home (or back to their vehicle) after the event.