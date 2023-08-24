Mayors and officials are inviting residents and families to save the date for the Seventh Mayors’ International Bike Ride, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, beginning at 8 a.m. in the Yuma Civic Center parking lot, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.

Organizers tout the family-friendly ride as “an exploration and celebration of Yuma and its neighbors,” with stops scheduled every 4 to 5 miles. The ride will be guided by area public safety agencies.

