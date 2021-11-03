The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department, along with Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), conducted a hazardous material release training exercise Tuesday morning at the installation.
Named Desert Plume-21, the simulated training was intended to hone the air station’s response procedures and strengthen the interaction between its first responders.
Chemical, Biological, Radiation, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Protection Officer Earl Hamilton explained that in real-world situations MCAS Yuma firefighters stand ready to respond to a wide range of Hazmat incidents, and as such base commander Col. Chuck Dudik has tasked the Mission Assurance Department to provide realistic training exercises every four months.
“You have the potential for incidents involving toxic industrial materials that can pose a threat,” Hamilton said. “So if we don’t think ahead and lean forward on the planning we could end up getting caught and unprepared.”
The scenario, which was held at the end of O’Neill Street near County 13th Street, depicted the driver of a stake bed truck having a medical emergency and crashing the vehicle, which caused “chlorine gases” to be released.
As part of the scenario, several Marines who were exercising nearby saw the crash and came over to provide assistance, before they were eventually overcome by the “poisonous” gas.
Hamilton emphasized that the hands-on exercise, which also featured the required notification calls for assistance, was important because it gave all of the air station’s first responders an opportunity to practice together.
“By coming together in a unified command system they can all work together on their techniques, tactics, and procedures in order to respond better, save lives, and minimize human suffering,” Hamilton said.
While the firefighters and other first responders knew this was a drill, they did not know what the circumstances were until they arrived on scene.
Since the training was also being video recorded, Hamilton said it provided planners and participants an opportunity to critique the performance.
“There were hiccups here and there, but you can’t be afraid to go out there and make a few mistakes,” Hamilton said. “I think as long as everybody comes on board together in a learning environment we are going to be better next time.”
The video is an important tool because it allows planners to discuss what happened and how it can be corrected so that the next time it is repeated there will be improvements.
Not only does the training benefit everyone involved, it also builds confidence in the Marines and civilians who live and work at the air station, as well as the neighboring community, that if one of these situations did happen, the best possible response will be provided, Hamilton concluded.
