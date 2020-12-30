Marine Corps Air Station Yuma announced on Tuesday that, in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the 2021 Yuma Air Show has been cancelled.
In the statement it released, the air station wrote that to do its part of fighting the pandemic, it must continue to protect the health, safety, and well-being of its service members and the community.
It also included that, in order to provide the best show possible, planning for the 2022 Yuma Air Show, which is tentatively scheduled for March 12, has already begun.
Several events across the Yuma area were also canceled in 2020 as concerns about the coronavirus, COVID-19, mounted.
The Yuma Air Show, San Pasqual Valley Unified School District’s 40th annual Pow Wow by the Strong Hearts Native Society and the Quechan Nation, the ABWA Women’s Expo, the Yuma Village Jazz Series and more decided to cancel or postpone their events.
The decisions came about as health and government officials recommended people avoid large gatherings.
The Yuma Air Show is the first of the major upcoming events this year to announce that it is being canceled.
