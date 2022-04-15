Marine Corps Air Station Yuma was selected as the Fiscal Year 2021 Marine Corps Installations Small Unit of the Year.
This highly competitive and prestigious award recognizes the outstanding performance of installations and individuals across the Department of Defense for their mission accomplishment successes, as well as the quality of work and support to tenant commands aboard their respective installations.
“We take great pride in our contributions to the service’s warfighting readiness levels as the premier aviation training facility and range complex for the Marine Corps,” said Col. Chuck Dudik, commanding officer, MCAS Yuma. “We take equal pride in the manner in which we strive to support our Marines, sailors, civilian employees, and their families.”
Maj. Orlando Higgins, Provost Marshal, MCAS Yuma, accepted the award on behalf of the air station at the Installations and Logistics Excellence Awards Dinner, which was held in Arlington, Virginia on April 7.
MCAS Yuma was recognized for its skilled management of its vast training ranges, unmatched support of its diverse tenants, and the successful hosting of two Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) Courses.
Other notable accomplishments over the past fiscal year include conducting multiple Service-Level training Exercises (SLTE) events, and a myriad of unit deployments for training (DFT) during the COVID-10 pandemic.
“This is an honor and a distinction that everyone who works and lives on MCAS Yuma shares together,” Dudik said.
This is the first time the Marine Corps has given a small unit of the year award, making MCAS Yuma the inaugural recipient.
