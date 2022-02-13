The Iwo Jima Memorial that has stood adjacent to the main gates at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma for the past 57 years has been upgraded and relocated as part of a recently completed project developed by the Navy League of the United States (NLUS), Yuma Council.
Originally erected in 1965 as a tribute to the air station’s Marines and sailors, the memorial, with its big blue walls, served as backdrop to countless photos of ceremonies and other activities held on the parade deck.
However, by the late 1990s the memorial – which depicts Associated Press photographer Jim Rosenthal’s famous 1945 photo of five Marines and one Navy corpsman raising the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima – was beginning to show its age, even with all the periodic maintenance that it had received over the decades.
The question, according to NLUS Yuma Council President Dean “Doc” Hager, became what to do about it?
“Sometimes, taking the more difficult path leads to greater success,” said Hager, who retired from the U.S. Navy at the rank of Captain. “This project involved regulations rarely used and involved a steep learning curve for everyone involved.”
In 2019, Hager presented a design proposal developed by the NLUS, Yuma Council to MCAS Yuma’s then-Commanding Officer, Col. David Suggs.
The concept of the proposal called for replacing the memorial’s original painted graphic with a 15-foot-tall Iwo Jima silhouette and enlarging the site to better accommodate expanded activities and official ceremonies.
Since the memorial’s original site blocked the view of the main gate, the proposal also called for moving it to a new location at west edge of the station’s parade grounds.
The proposal also included erecting a new 80-foot-tall flagpole, adding walls for future commemorative plaques and installing three granite benches that each display the service logo of two branches of the U.S. military.
Hager said from day one, MCAS Yuma was onboard with the project and wanted the community to be a full partner in the undertaking.
Under the terms of the proposal MCAS Yuma would take care of all demolition and construction of the new site while the NLUS Yuma Council was responsible for applying the finishing touches, delivering the granite benches and the fabrication of the 15-foot-tall Iwo Jima silhouette.
“Once we received word of the project’s approval, we immediately began to solicit community sponsorships for funding essential items that would be our responsibility,” said NLUS Yuma Council Vice President, Nancy Ramsey. “It is a tribute to Yuma County that even during COVID-stressed times, many citizens joined us as MCAS Memorial Legacy Partners.”
The three benches, which were made from Colorado River stone and granite, were the community’s contribution to the project and installed in October 2021, after the new flagpole and main memorial walls were finished.
The steel panel cuts and welds of the 15-foot-tall Iwo Jima silhouette were made by the Arizona Western College’s welding club, with its final fabrication and mounting done by Penn Neon Sign company.
“Marine Corps Air Station Yuma is grateful for the enhancement of the morale of Marines, Sailors and our civilian employees through the donation of the Iwo Jima silhouette and three concrete benches located near our front gate at the parade field,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bobbie Curtis.
Hager added that he wanted to express the NLUS Yuma Council’s gratitude to current MCAS Yuma Commanding Officer Col. Chuck Dudick and all the departments at the air station who were instrumental in ensuring that the project was completed over the past two years.
“Its design represents in part the ‘can-do’ spirit of the Corps and our community’s love for Yuma Marines and sailors – both past and present,” Hager said.
