MCAS Yuma pilots deliver F-35B Lightning IIs to squadron in Japan

In an effort to ensure that other squadrons are flying the latest combat-ready aircraft, pilots from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma’s Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 and VMFA-211 recently delivered eight F-35B Lightning IIs to VMFA-121 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
VMFA-121, otherwise known as the Green Knights, permanently relocated from MCAS Yuma to MCAS Iwakuni in 2017 after becoming the Marine Corps’ first operational F-35B squadron in 2012.
According to a news release from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, as a forward-deployed squadron in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations, it was imperative that the “Green Knights” had access to the most modern aircraft available.
The delivery, which happened on March 26, began at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma where VMFA-211 and VMFA-122 are based. Now in Japan, the eight F-35B Lightning IIs have been transferred from the 3rd MAW to the Marine Air Group 12, which is part of the 1st MAW.
“Through actions like these, 3rd MAW helps equip our comrades forward-deployed in Japan with the newest and most lethal equipment,” said Lt. Col. John Dirk, commanding officer of VMFA-122. “These brand new aircraft were transferred to 1st MAW upon arrival, ensuring that our ‘Fight Tonight’ force has the most capable jets in the world.”
With its supersonic speed, radar-evading stealth, fighter agility, short takeoff/vertical landing capabilities and its comprehensive integrated sensor package, the Lightning II represents the future of close air support and air superiority for the U.S. Marine Corps.
In order to maximize training value for 3rd MAW’s pilots and ground crews, while simultaneously reducing operating costs, the aircraft were flown and maintained at MCAS Yuma prior to the delivery under the custody of the “Flying Leathernecks” and “Wake Island Avengers.”
The trans-Pacific flight overseas was conducted in conjunction with pilots from the “Green Knights” and the U.S. transportation Command, who provided air-to-air refueling.
As the Fleet Marine Force continues to shape itself into a more lethal force capable of winning in contested maritime environments, the F-35B plays a key role in both deterring and defeating peer adversaries.
Through its ability to operate nearly anywhere in the world — from expeditionary airfields to amphibious assault ships at sea — the versatility of the aircraft provides the Corps with the capacity to operate successfully in a broad range of scenarios.
“With these new aircraft 1st MAW will be prepared to support Marine Air-Ground Task Force and Joint tasking in contested environments throughout the USINDOPACOM area of operations,” Dirk said. “Actions of mutual support between Marine Aircraft Wings like these ensure readiness and lethality across Marine aviation and guarantee that we live up to our charter as the nation’s Force-in-Readiness.”
The U.S. Marine Corps prides itself in its reputation as the “First to Fight” in any clime and place, and the hand-off of the Lightning IIs from 3rd MAW to 1st MAW epitomizes the rallying cry of “one team, one fight” that Marines and service members around the globe hold dear.