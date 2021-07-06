F-35B pilots from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma’s VMFA-211, who are currently deployed aboard the Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, began flying combat missions over the Middle East last week in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR).
Flying missions against ISIL terrorists, VMFA-211, also known as the Wake Island Avengers, was joined by pilots from the United Kingdom’s 617 Squadron – The Dambusters, who also fly the F-35B Joint Strike Fighter.
“U.S. Marine Corps aircraft supporting OIR from a Royal Navy aircraft carrier demonstrates how effectively interoperable our combined naval forces are,” said Col Simon Doran, U.S. Senior National Representative to the UK CSG.
OIR is the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community.
According to the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense, this is the first time since World War II that US warplanes have gone into combat from aboard a foreign ship.
It also marks the first time the HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest ship the Royal Navy has ever put to sea, has been in combat, and the first combat action for a British aircraft carrier in a decade.
“We are proud to fly these missions alongside our UK allies,” said Lt. Col. Andrew D’Ambrogi, the commanding officer of VMFA-211. “The Marines and sailors of VMFA-211 remain ready to complete any mission while deployed aboard Queen Elizabeth.”
The last time US warplanes flew combat missions from a foreign aircraft carrier was in1943 in the South Pacific, while assigned the HMS Victorious.
A total of 18 US and UK F-35Bs, of which 10 of are from VMFA-211, are aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth, making it the largest number of advanced fighter planes ever deployed on one ship.
The HMS Queen Elizabeth is leading the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 21, which is on a seven-month, 30,000-mile mission that will take it as far as Japan and South Korea, including an expected crossing of the South China Sea.
VMFA-211 was temporarily assigned to the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 21 earlier this year, with it’s pilots landing at Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath, England on April 26 after completing a transatlantic flight.
With the U.S. Navy’s USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), currently at Newport News Shipbuilding for an extended overhaul, sailors from that aircraft carrier have also been assigned to support VMFA-211 while the squadron is deployed aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth.
The U.S. The Navy’s guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and other Dutch warships are also part of the flotilla.
The British Defense Ministry has also described Carrier Strike Group 21 and the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation.
VFMA-211’s mission during the joint combined operations is to destroy surface targets and enemy aircraft, day or night, in any weather condition.
As for the British pilots, the combat missions from the carrier were the first by the UK since it participated in missions over Libya in 2011 during a NATO-led intervention into that country’s Civil War.
