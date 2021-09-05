Crane Middle School science teacher Kaitlin McGill wears an additional title as she enters her ninth year in the classroom: Yuma County Arizona Rural Schools Association (ARSA) Teacher of the Year.
Selected by ARSA to represent Yuma County, McGill is one of 11 educators from rural school districts vying for the state-level title, which will be announced at the association’s annual conference this month.
As a lifelong proponent of the sciences, mother of two and wife of a retired U.S. Coast Guard officer, innovation is McGill’s strong suit. In 2019, she launched Crane Middle School’s first-ever agriculture science program to expose seventh- and eighth-graders to different components of the local agriculture industry and indoor hydroponic farming – a soilless method of growing crops using mineral nutrient solutions.
“When I moved here four years ago, agriculture to my students was nothing more than ‘I saw a tractor today,’” McGill said. “I thought, what a great opportunity to not only grow myself as a person and educator, but the students, too. They need to know what’s around them; it’s more than a farmer on a tractor. There’s just so many different (career) fields that kids can go into and it doesn’t have to be just going to college, studying agriculture, buying land and becoming a farmer.”
In partnership with the Arizona Business and Education Coalition (ABEC), University of Arizona, Pilkington Construction and other local business industry leaders, McGill built the program from scratch, including its curriculum and 16-foot hydroponic system. This year, she’s adding aquaponics – a food production system that couples hydroponics with raising aquatic animals, namely fish.
“I love introducing science stuff they may not have seen yet,” McGill said. “I love seeing that excitement in their eyes. That’s very rewarding as a teacher – when they’re able to accomplish something on their own that’s relatively challenging, everybody wins.”
McGill didn’t enter adulthood as an educator, however; she started in aeronautics with a degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, but soon discovered her heart wasn’t in that profession. Inspired by her love for science and her mother’s involvement in education, McGill decided to make a career change. Nearly a decade later, she hasn’t looked back.
“That’s how I got into becoming a science teacher – just loving science,” she said. “It was a really easy transition. It hooked me. I can share what’s excitable about science and help students grow.”
From McGill’s viewpoint, middle school is “such a transitional time. I want to help them get through that transition and still like education. I hate it when I see a student that has had a bad teacher along the route and isn’t interested in anything anymore. One of the ways I’m able to do that here in Yuma – and the beautiful thing about being a rural school – is the community. Education is celebrated in this town. That’s a really special thing about Yuma. Everybody works together for the better.”
Whether or not students leave her class having fallen in love with agriculture science, McGill aims to ensure they head to high school feeling cultivated, confident and more invested in their learning.
“I want students to feel safe in my classroom,” she said. “I really try to build relationships with them, because when they trust me and I trust them, a lot more learning happens. I want them to be able to absorb and retain as much as they can, to gain the knowledge that they need to will help them succeed in the future. I hope that students leave my class enjoying science – maybe they’re not passionate for science, but maybe they’ll be passionate for learning.”
According to Crane Middle School principal Ryan Tyree, McGill’s “cutting-edge” approach to education is a genuine reflection of the Crane School District’s mission to “grow a community of curious change-makers through innovative problem solving.”
“Mrs. McGill has been one of the first teachers on my staff to dive in since the inception of our middle school exploration program and commit to offering our students the most innovative experiences in agriculture science,” Tyree said. “The Crane community would like to wish her luck in winning the overall Arizona Rural Teacher of the Year.”